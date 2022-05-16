Wizz Air Holdings Plc (LON:WIZZ) Given Consensus Rating of “Hold” by Analysts

Wizz Air Holdings Plc (LON:WIZZ – Get Rating) has been given a consensus rating of “Hold” by the thirteen brokerages that are covering the firm, Marketbeat reports. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company. The average 12 month price objective among brokers that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is GBX 3,781.25 ($46.62).

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on WIZZ shares. Berenberg Bank reiterated a “hold” rating and set a GBX 3,500 ($43.15) price target on shares of Wizz Air in a research report on Thursday, April 28th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut shares of Wizz Air to a “hold” rating and dropped their price target for the stock from GBX 5,450 ($67.19) to GBX 2,900 ($35.75) in a research report on Thursday, March 24th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a GBX 6,100 ($75.21) price objective on shares of Wizz Air in a research report on Wednesday, April 20th. Exane BNP Paribas upgraded shares of Wizz Air from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a GBX 2,900 ($35.75) target price on the stock in a report on Friday, March 18th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Rese… set a GBX 2,900 ($35.75) target price on shares of Wizz Air in a report on Thursday, March 24th.

Wizz Air stock opened at GBX 2,917 ($35.96) on Monday. Wizz Air has a 52 week low of GBX 2,250 ($27.74) and a 52 week high of GBX 5,478 ($67.54). The stock has a market cap of £3.51 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of -6.02. The company’s 50-day moving average price is GBX 2,906.22 and its two-hundred day moving average price is GBX 3,784.60. The company has a current ratio of 1.18, a quick ratio of 1.05 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 432.39.

Wizz Air Holdings Plc, together with its subsidiaries, provides passenger air transportation services on scheduled short-haul and medium-haul point-to-point routes across Europe and the Middle East. As of June 04, 2021, it operated a fleet of 137 aircraft that offered services for approximately 824 routes from 43 bases connecting 167 airports in 48 countries.

