WM Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:MAPS) Short Interest Up 37.0% in April

WM Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:MAPS – Get Rating) saw a large increase in short interest in April. As of April 30th, there was short interest totalling 2,480,000 shares, an increase of 37.0% from the April 15th total of 1,810,000 shares. Currently, 4.6% of the company’s stock are short sold. Based on an average trading volume of 897,500 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 2.8 days.

Shares of NASDAQ MAPS opened at $5.89 on Monday. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $6.42 and its 200-day moving average price is $6.57. The company has a market cap of $800.46 million, a PE ratio of 31.00 and a beta of 0.26. WM Technology has a 52-week low of $4.22 and a 52-week high of $22.24.

Get WM Technology alerts:

WM Technology (NASDAQ:MAPS – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 23rd. The company reported ($0.73) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.05 by ($0.78). The company had revenue of $54.18 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $51.39 million. WM Technology had a net margin of 22.20% and a negative return on equity of 133.55%. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that WM Technology will post -0.26 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Wells Fargo & Company MN purchased a new position in shares of WM Technology in the second quarter worth approximately $49,000. Bank of America Corp DE purchased a new position in shares of WM Technology in the second quarter worth approximately $74,000. Citigroup Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of WM Technology by 822.3% in the third quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 5,534 shares of the company’s stock worth $80,000 after buying an additional 4,934 shares during the last quarter. Deutsche Bank AG purchased a new position in shares of WM Technology in the fourth quarter worth approximately $35,000. Finally, Wolverine Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of WM Technology in the third quarter worth approximately $85,000. 24.99% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

MAPS has been the subject of several research reports. Canaccord Genuity Group decreased their price target on shares of WM Technology from $21.00 to $8.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, February 24th. Piper Sandler decreased their price target on shares of WM Technology from $9.00 to $8.00 in a research note on Thursday, May 5th. Cantor Fitzgerald raised their price objective on shares of WM Technology from $6.25 to $7.65 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 24th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of WM Technology from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $14.64.

WM Technology Company Profile (Get Rating)

WM Holding Company, LLC provides software and technology solutions to the cannabis industry. It operates Weedmaps, an online directory of cannabis retailers and information site for cannabis producers and consumers; and provides cloud-based software as a service and data solutions to cannabis retailers and major brands.

Featured Stories

Want More Great Investing Ideas?

Receive News & Ratings for WM Technology Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for WM Technology and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.