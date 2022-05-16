Woori Financial Group Inc. (NYSE:WF) Sees Large Growth in Short Interest

Woori Financial Group Inc. (NYSE:WF – Get Rating) was the target of a large increase in short interest during the month of April. As of April 30th, there was short interest totalling 68,000 shares, an increase of 36.8% from the April 15th total of 49,700 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 20,500 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 3.3 days.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Glassman Wealth Services raised its position in Woori Financial Group by 59.3% in the fourth quarter. Glassman Wealth Services now owns 787 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 293 shares during the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN bought a new position in Woori Financial Group in the fourth quarter valued at about $165,000. Pinnacle Wealth Planning Services Inc. bought a new position in Woori Financial Group in the fourth quarter valued at about $210,000. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV acquired a new stake in shares of Woori Financial Group in the first quarter valued at about $214,000. Finally, Legacy Wealth Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Woori Financial Group in the first quarter valued at about $229,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 1.20% of the company’s stock.

Shares of WF stock opened at $37.18 on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.06, a current ratio of 1.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.86. Woori Financial Group has a twelve month low of $26.98 and a twelve month high of $39.71. The company has a market cap of $9.02 billion, a P/E ratio of 4.05 and a beta of 0.73. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $36.68 and a 200 day simple moving average of $35.44.

Woori Financial Group ( NYSE:WF Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, March 7th. The bank reported $1.29 earnings per share for the quarter. Woori Financial Group had a return on equity of 9.26% and a net margin of 21.86%. The business had revenue of $2.08 billion during the quarter.

Woori Financial Group Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a commercial bank that provides a range of financial services to individual, business, and institutional customers in Korea. It operates through Banking, Credit Card, Investment Banking, and Others segments. The company offers savings, demand, and installment accounts; time deposits and certificates of deposit; and working capital, facilities, general purpose household, mortgage, and home equity loans.

