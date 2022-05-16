Workhorse Group (NASDAQ:WKHS) PT Lowered to $3.00

Workhorse Group (NASDAQ:WKHS – Get Rating) had its target price dropped by stock analysts at DA Davidson from $5.00 to $3.00 in a research report issued to clients and investors on Monday, The Fly reports. DA Davidson’s price target would indicate a potential upside of 6.38% from the stock’s current price.

WKHS has been the subject of a number of other reports. R. F. Lafferty raised Workhorse Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price objective for the company from $4.00 to $6.00 in a report on Thursday, March 3rd. UBS Group raised Workhorse Group to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 2nd. Roth Capital raised Workhorse Group from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $7.00 price objective for the company in a report on Wednesday, March 2nd. B. Riley cut their price objective on Workhorse Group from $7.00 to $6.00 in a report on Wednesday, March 2nd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut Workhorse Group from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Saturday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $6.17.

Get Workhorse Group alerts:

Shares of WKHS stock opened at $2.82 on Monday. The stock has a market cap of $427.72 million, a P/E ratio of -1.18 and a beta of 2.94. Workhorse Group has a one year low of $2.11 and a one year high of $18.59. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $3.72 and a 200 day moving average price of $4.32. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16, a current ratio of 8.78 and a quick ratio of 7.48.

Workhorse Group ( NASDAQ:WKHS Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, May 10th. The company reported ($0.15) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.12) by ($0.03). During the same period in the previous year, the company earned ($1.04) earnings per share. Equities research analysts anticipate that Workhorse Group will post -0.51 EPS for the current year.

In other Workhorse Group news, Director Pamela S. Mader purchased 12,600 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 15th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $3.18 per share, with a total value of $40,068.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Insiders purchased 20,600 shares of company stock valued at $67,328 over the last ninety days. 4.06% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in WKHS. CastleArk Alternatives LLC increased its position in Workhorse Group by 100.0% in the third quarter. CastleArk Alternatives LLC now owns 4,140 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,000 after purchasing an additional 2,070 shares during the period. Exane Derivatives acquired a new stake in Workhorse Group in the first quarter worth about $33,000. Castleark Management LLC grew its position in shares of Workhorse Group by 82.1% during the 4th quarter. Castleark Management LLC now owns 7,540 shares of the company’s stock worth $33,000 after buying an additional 3,400 shares during the period. Itau Unibanco Holding S.A. grew its position in shares of Workhorse Group by 145.8% during the 4th quarter. Itau Unibanco Holding S.A. now owns 9,096 shares of the company’s stock worth $41,000 after buying an additional 5,396 shares during the period. Finally, Regentatlantic Capital LLC acquired a new position in shares of Workhorse Group during the 4th quarter worth about $44,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 33.80% of the company’s stock.

Workhorse Group Company Profile (Get Rating)

Workhorse Group Inc, a technology company, engages in design, manufacture, and sale of zero-emission commercial vehicles in the United States. The company offers electric and range-extended medium-duty delivery trucks under the Workhorse brand; and HorseFly Unmanned Aerial System, a custom-designed purpose-built all-electric drone system.

Further Reading

Want More Great Investing Ideas?

Receive News & Ratings for Workhorse Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Workhorse Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.