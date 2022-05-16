WSP Global (OTCMKTS:WSPOF) PT Lowered to C$177.00 at Desjardins

WSP Global (OTCMKTS:WSPOF – Get Rating) had its price target lowered by equities researchers at Desjardins from C$192.00 to C$177.00 in a research note issued to investors on Monday, The Fly reports.

Other equities analysts also recently issued reports about the company. BMO Capital Markets dropped their price objective on WSP Global from C$186.00 to C$170.00 in a research note on Friday. TD Securities dropped their price objective on WSP Global from C$210.00 to C$180.00 in a research note on Friday. Royal Bank of Canada dropped their price objective on WSP Global from C$201.00 to C$197.00 in a research note on Friday. Canaccord Genuity Group raised their price target on WSP Global from C$190.00 to C$200.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, March 11th. Finally, Raymond James lowered their price objective on WSP Global from C$200.00 to C$185.00 in a research report on Friday. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $186.18.

Shares of WSPOF remained flat at $$101.74 during mid-day trading on Monday. The stock had a trading volume of 60 shares, compared to its average volume of 886. The business has a fifty day moving average of $125.40 and a 200-day moving average of $132.15. WSP Global has a 1-year low of $101.74 and a 1-year high of $149.07.

WSP Global Inc operates as a professional services consulting firm in the United States, Canada, the United Kingdom, Sweden, Australia, and internationally. It advises, plans, designs, and manages projects for rail transit, aviation, highways, bridges, tunnels, water, maritime, and urban infrastructure for public and private clients, construction contractors, and other partners.

