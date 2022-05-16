WW International (NASDAQ:WW) Releases FY 2022 Earnings Guidance

WW International (NASDAQ:WW – Get Rating) updated its FY 2022 earnings guidance on Monday. The company provided EPS guidance of $0.92-$1.02 for the period, compared to the consensus EPS estimate of $1.10. The company issued revenue guidance of $1.09 billion-$1.14 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $1.12 billion.

NASDAQ WW traded down $0.27 during trading on Monday, hitting $7.89. 35,567 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,389,048. WW International has a 12-month low of $7.38 and a 12-month high of $41.13. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $10.00 and a two-hundred day moving average of $13.30. The firm has a market cap of $554.91 million, a P/E ratio of 7.63 and a beta of 1.58.

WW International (NASDAQ:WW – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, May 5th. The company reported ($0.12) EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.28) by $0.16. The company had revenue of $297.76 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $298.60 million. WW International had a net margin of 6.52% and a negative return on equity of 21.21%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 10.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned ($0.20) earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that WW International will post 0.97 earnings per share for the current year.

Several analysts have commented on WW shares. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of WW International from a strong sell rating to a hold rating in a report on Wednesday, May 4th. Citigroup restated a positive rating on shares of WW International in a research report on Thursday, January 20th. DA Davidson decreased their price objective on WW International from $30.00 to $20.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, March 2nd. Morgan Stanley dropped their target price on shares of WW International from $23.00 to $15.00 in a report on Monday, February 7th. Finally, KeyCorp lowered shares of WW International from a sector weight rating to an underweight rating and set a $10.00 price target for the company. in a research note on Thursday, January 20th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $19.25.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Raymond James Trust N.A. lifted its holdings in WW International by 15.2% during the first quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. now owns 15,118 shares of the company’s stock valued at $155,000 after purchasing an additional 2,000 shares in the last quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of WW International by 49.1% during the 1st quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 28,205 shares of the company’s stock valued at $289,000 after buying an additional 9,291 shares in the last quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System boosted its holdings in WW International by 2.2% in the 4th quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 72,708 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,173,000 after buying an additional 1,596 shares during the period. Rhumbline Advisers increased its stake in WW International by 3.1% in the 1st quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 148,265 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,517,000 after buying an additional 4,435 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its holdings in WW International by 2.5% during the third quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 548,466 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,010,000 after acquiring an additional 13,335 shares during the period. 92.96% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

WW International, Inc provides weight management products and services worldwide. The company operates in four segments: North America, Continental Europe, United Kingdom, and Other. It offers a range of nutritional, activity, behavioral, and lifestyle tools and approaches products and services. The company also provides various digital subscription products to wellness and weight management business, which provide interactive and personalized resources that allow users to follow its weight management program through its app and Web-based products, including personal coaching and digital products; and allows members to inspire and support each other by sharing their experiences with other people on weight management and wellness journeys.

