XPeng (XPEV) Set to Announce Earnings on Monday

XPeng (NYSE:XPEV – Get Rating) will be announcing its earnings results before the market opens on Monday, May 23rd. XPeng has set its Q1 2022 guidance at EPS.Investors that are interested in participating in the company’s conference call can do so using this link.

XPeng (NYSE:XPEV – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, March 28th. The company reported ($0.24) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The company had revenue of $1.34 billion during the quarter. XPeng had a negative net margin of 23.12% and a negative return on equity of 12.83%. During the same period last year, the business posted ($0.16) earnings per share. On average, analysts expect XPeng to post $-1 EPS for the current fiscal year and $0 EPS for the next fiscal year.

XPeng stock opened at $22.82 on Monday. The stock has a market cap of $18.33 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -25.08 and a beta of 5.39. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07, a current ratio of 2.71 and a quick ratio of 2.56. XPeng has a 1 year low of $18.01 and a 1 year high of $56.45. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $25.76 and a two-hundred day moving average of $37.10.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. US Bancorp DE boosted its stake in XPeng by 13.9% during the 1st quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 6,271 shares of the company’s stock worth $173,000 after purchasing an additional 767 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its holdings in shares of XPeng by 4.0% in the 4th quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 20,723 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,043,000 after purchasing an additional 801 shares in the last quarter. Equitable Holdings Inc. increased its holdings in shares of XPeng by 4.7% in the 1st quarter. Equitable Holdings Inc. now owns 20,061 shares of the company’s stock valued at $553,000 after purchasing an additional 900 shares in the last quarter. APG Asset Management N.V. increased its holdings in shares of XPeng by 2.6% in the 1st quarter. APG Asset Management N.V. now owns 47,002 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,165,000 after purchasing an additional 1,200 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Stifel Financial Corp increased its holdings in XPeng by 4.2% during the 4th quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 37,055 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,865,000 after acquiring an additional 1,493 shares in the last quarter. 27.01% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on XPEV. began coverage on shares of XPeng in a research report on Thursday, March 24th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $55.60 price target for the company. Morgan Stanley decreased their target price on shares of XPeng from $71.00 to $42.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, March 23rd. Citigroup cut their price target on shares of XPeng from $92.00 to $67.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, March 29th. HSBC initiated coverage on shares of XPeng in a research note on Friday, April 1st. They set a “buy” rating and a $37.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of XPeng from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 29th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $49.91.

XPeng Inc designs, develops, manufactures, and markets smart electric vehicles in the People's Republic of China. It offers SUVs under the G3 name; and four-door sports sedan under the P7 name. The company also provides sales contract, maintenance, super charging, vehicle leasing, and ride-hailing services.

