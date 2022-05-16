XPeng (XPEV) Set to Announce Earnings on Monday

XPeng (NYSE:XPEV – Get Rating) will be announcing its earnings results before the market opens on Monday, May 23rd. XPeng has set its Q1 2022 guidance at EPS.Investors that are interested in participating in the company’s conference call can do so using this link.
XPeng (NYSE:XPEV – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, March 28th. The company reported ($0.24) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The company had revenue of $1.34 billion during the quarter. XPeng had a negative net margin of 23.12% and a negative return on equity of 12.83%. During the same period last year, the business posted ($0.16) earnings per share. On average, analysts expect XPeng to post $-1 EPS for the current fiscal year and $0 EPS for the next fiscal year.
XPeng stock opened at $22.82 on Monday. The stock has a market cap of $18.33 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -25.08 and a beta of 5.39. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07, a current ratio of 2.71 and a quick ratio of 2.56. XPeng has a 1 year low of $18.01 and a 1 year high of $56.45. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $25.76 and a two-hundred day moving average of $37.10.
Several brokerages have recently weighed in on XPEV. began coverage on shares of XPeng in a research report on Thursday, March 24th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $55.60 price target for the company. Morgan Stanley decreased their target price on shares of XPeng from $71.00 to $42.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, March 23rd. Citigroup cut their price target on shares of XPeng from $92.00 to $67.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, March 29th. HSBC initiated coverage on shares of XPeng in a research note on Friday, April 1st. They set a “buy” rating and a $37.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of XPeng from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 29th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $49.91.
About XPeng (Get Rating)
XPeng Inc designs, develops, manufactures, and markets smart electric vehicles in the People's Republic of China. It offers SUVs under the G3 name; and four-door sports sedan under the P7 name. The company also provides sales contract, maintenance, super charging, vehicle leasing, and ride-hailing services.
