XPO Logistics (NYSE:XPO) Releases FY 2022 Earnings Guidance

XPO Logistics (NYSE:XPO – Get Rating) issued an update on its FY 2022 earnings guidance on Monday morning. The company provided earnings per share guidance of $5.20-$5.60 for the period, compared to the consensus earnings per share estimate of $5.19. The company issued revenue guidance of -.

A number of analysts have weighed in on XPO shares. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of XPO Logistics in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a hold rating for the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their price target on XPO Logistics from $131.00 to $120.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a report on Thursday, February 10th. Oppenheimer dropped their price objective on XPO Logistics from $106.00 to $87.00 in a research note on Thursday. Bank of America raised XPO Logistics from a neutral rating to a buy rating and raised their target price for the stock from $70.00 to $96.00 in a research note on Friday, March 11th. Finally, KeyCorp dropped their price target on XPO Logistics from $95.00 to $75.00 in a research note on Wednesday, May 11th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eighteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of Buy and an average target price of $94.86.

Shares of XPO Logistics stock opened at $52.86 on Monday. XPO Logistics has a 52 week low of $49.12 and a 52 week high of $90.78. The company has a quick ratio of 1.05, a current ratio of 1.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.80. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $63.57 and a 200-day moving average price of $69.63. The company has a market cap of $6.08 billion, a PE ratio of 8.58, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.75 and a beta of 2.07.

XPO Logistics ( NYSE:XPO Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Monday, May 9th. The transportation company reported $1.25 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.93 by $0.32. XPO Logistics had a net margin of 4.68% and a return on equity of 36.79%. The firm had revenue of $3.47 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.22 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $1.46 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 16.2% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts anticipate that XPO Logistics will post 5.47 EPS for the current year.

In other XPO Logistics news, major shareholder Jacobs Private Equity, Llc sold 5,447,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, April 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $55.80, for a total value of $303,970,500.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 6,468,201 shares in the company, valued at approximately $360,925,615.80. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 17.80% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Renaissance Technologies LLC grew its stake in XPO Logistics by 1,338.5% in the 1st quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 404,520 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $29,449,000 after buying an additional 376,400 shares in the last quarter. MFN Partners Management LP grew its position in shares of XPO Logistics by 68.4% in the first quarter. MFN Partners Management LP now owns 7,200,369 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $524,187,000 after purchasing an additional 2,925,000 shares in the last quarter. Ontario Teachers Pension Plan Board bought a new stake in shares of XPO Logistics during the 1st quarter valued at $504,000. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its holdings in XPO Logistics by 3.3% during the 1st quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 562,191 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $40,928,000 after purchasing an additional 18,134 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Clearbridge Investments LLC boosted its stake in XPO Logistics by 15.4% in the 1st quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC now owns 2,439,454 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $177,592,000 after purchasing an additional 325,543 shares during the period. 99.18% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

XPO Logistics, Inc provides freight transportation services in the United States, rest of North America, France, the United Kingdom, rest of Europe, and internationally. The company operates in two segments, North American LTL and Brokerage and Other Services. The North American LTL segment provides customers with less-than-truckload (LTL) services, such as geographic density and day-definite regional, inter-regional, and transcontinental LTL freight services.

