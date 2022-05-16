Yalla Group Limited (NYSE:YALA) Short Interest Update

Yalla Group Limited (NYSE:YALA – Get Rating) saw a significant decline in short interest during the month of April. As of April 30th, there was short interest totalling 2,100,000 shares, a decline of 23.4% from the April 15th total of 2,740,000 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 599,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 3.5 days.
Shares of NYSE YALA traded down $0.04 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $3.49. 211,545 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 592,831. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $4.35 and a 200 day simple moving average of $5.85. The stock has a market cap of $502.32 million, a P/E ratio of 7.67 and a beta of 1.41. Yalla Group has a 1 year low of $3.10 and a 1 year high of $21.00.
Yalla Group (NYSE:YALA – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, March 14th. The company reported $0.11 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. Yalla Group had a net margin of 30.24% and a return on equity of 27.41%. The company had revenue of $67.56 million for the quarter.
Yalla Group Company Profile (Get Rating)
Yalla Group Limited operates a voice-centric social networking and entertainment platform under the Yalla name primarily in the Middle East and North Africa region. Its platform offers group chatting and games services; and sells virtual items, as well as provides upgrade services. The company was formerly known as FYXTech Corporation.
Read More
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Yalla Group (YALA)
- Warby Parker Stock Is A High-Probability Candidate For A Short-Squeeze
- Concentrix: High Debt and Struggling Margins
- Recession Fears Mount After Weak Manufacturing Data
- WD-40 Stock is Ready to Coil like a Piston
- F5 Inc Is a Troubled Stock With Upside Potential
Want More Great Investing Ideas?
- 3 Stocks to DOUBLE This Year
- The 10 Best Stocks to Own in 2022
- 7 Stocks to Buy and Hold Forever
- 9 "MUST OWN" Growth Stocks
Receive News & Ratings for Yalla Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Yalla Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.