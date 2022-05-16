Yalla Group Limited (NYSE:YALA) Short Interest Update

Yalla Group Limited (NYSE:YALA – Get Rating) saw a significant decline in short interest during the month of April. As of April 30th, there was short interest totalling 2,100,000 shares, a decline of 23.4% from the April 15th total of 2,740,000 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 599,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 3.5 days.

Shares of NYSE YALA traded down $0.04 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $3.49. 211,545 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 592,831. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $4.35 and a 200 day simple moving average of $5.85. The stock has a market cap of $502.32 million, a P/E ratio of 7.67 and a beta of 1.41. Yalla Group has a 1 year low of $3.10 and a 1 year high of $21.00.

Yalla Group (NYSE:YALA – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, March 14th. The company reported $0.11 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. Yalla Group had a net margin of 30.24% and a return on equity of 27.41%. The company had revenue of $67.56 million for the quarter.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC increased its holdings in Yalla Group by 973.7% during the 3rd quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC now owns 168,510 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,279,000 after acquiring an additional 152,816 shares in the last quarter. Voloridge Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Yalla Group during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $561,000. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC raised its position in shares of Yalla Group by 5,780.1% during the 4th quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 16,582 shares of the company’s stock worth $111,000 after purchasing an additional 16,300 shares during the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. lifted its stake in Yalla Group by 18.9% in the 1st quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 18,302 shares of the company’s stock valued at $82,000 after buying an additional 2,903 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Peapack Gladstone Financial Corp acquired a new stake in Yalla Group during the 4th quarter valued at $75,000. 22.17% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Yalla Group Limited operates a voice-centric social networking and entertainment platform under the Yalla name primarily in the Middle East and North Africa region. Its platform offers group chatting and games services; and sells virtual items, as well as provides upgrade services. The company was formerly known as FYXTech Corporation.

