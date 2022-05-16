Yum China (NYSE:YUMC) Cut to Strong Sell at Zacks Investment Research

Yum China (NYSE:YUMC – Get Rating) was downgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note issued to investors on Monday, Zacks.com reports. They presently have a $32.00 price target on the stock. Zacks Investment Research‘s price objective indicates a potential downside of 19.68% from the company’s previous close.

According to Zacks, “Shares of Yum China have underperformed the industry in the past year. The downtrend is likely to continue as the company continues to be hurt by the pandemic. Recently, the company reported first-quarter 2022 results, with earnings missing the Zacks Consensus Estimate. The company noted that the Omicron variant continues to have a severe impact in the second quarter. Economically important regions like Shanghai, Tianjin, Jilin, Suzhou, Shenzhen and Guangzhou have been affected by the Omicron variant. Not only store operations but delivery and supply chain have been hurt by the ever-changing restrictions. In first-quarter 2022, same-store sales dropped 8% year over year. The dismal performance continued in April (preliminary) as same-store sales decreased more than 20% year over year.”

Separately, StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Yum China in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $53.97.

Yum China stock traded up $0.54 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $39.84. The stock had a trading volume of 2,804 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,773,861. The company has a current ratio of 2.05, a quick ratio of 1.80 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01. The stock has a market cap of $16.88 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.04, a P/E/G ratio of 6.61 and a beta of 0.67. Yum China has a 12 month low of $33.55 and a 12 month high of $69.67. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $41.83 and a 200 day moving average price of $47.35.

Yum China (NYSE:YUMC – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 3rd. The company reported $0.24 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.29 by ($0.05). Yum China had a net margin of 8.63% and a return on equity of 5.38%. The company had revenue of $2.67 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.60 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.54 EPS. Yum China’s quarterly revenue was up 4.3% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Yum China will post 0.77 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. OLD Mission Capital LLC bought a new position in shares of Yum China in the third quarter valued at approximately $280,000. CIBC Asset Management Inc increased its stake in shares of Yum China by 5.5% in the third quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc now owns 9,532 shares of the company’s stock worth $554,000 after buying an additional 493 shares during the period. NN Investment Partners Holdings N.V. purchased a new position in Yum China during the 3rd quarter valued at $4,091,000. Creative Planning increased its position in Yum China by 54.7% during the 3rd quarter. Creative Planning now owns 70,747 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,111,000 after purchasing an additional 25,022 shares during the period. Finally, IndexIQ Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Yum China by 4.8% during the 3rd quarter. IndexIQ Advisors LLC now owns 6,982 shares of the company’s stock valued at $406,000 after buying an additional 321 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 80.30% of the company’s stock.

Yum China Holdings, Inc owns, operates, and franchises restaurants in China. The company operates through two segments, KFC and Pizza Hut. It operates restaurants under the KFC, Pizza Hut, Little Sheep, Huang Ji Huang, Lavazza, COFFii & JOY, Taco Bell, and East Dawning brands, which specialize in chicken, pizza, hot pot cooking, simmer pot, Italian coffee, specialty coffee, Mexican-style food, and Chinese food categories.

