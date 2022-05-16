Zacks: Analysts Anticipate Agree Realty Co. (NYSE:ADC) Will Post Earnings of $0.96 Per Share

Brokerages expect Agree Realty Co. (NYSE:ADC – Get Rating) to post earnings per share of $0.96 for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Five analysts have issued estimates for Agree Realty’s earnings. The highest EPS estimate is $1.01 and the lowest is $0.94. Agree Realty posted earnings per share of $0.89 during the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year-over-year growth rate of 7.9%. The company is expected to announce its next earnings results on Monday, January 1st.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Agree Realty will report full-year earnings of $3.86 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $3.78 to $4.03. For the next year, analysts anticipate that the firm will post earnings of $4.04 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $3.94 to $4.16. Zacks’ EPS calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that that provide coverage for Agree Realty.

Agree Realty (NYSE:ADC – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 3rd. The real estate investment trust reported $0.48 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.45 by $0.03. Agree Realty had a net margin of 35.65% and a return on equity of 3.94%. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.84 EPS.

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on ADC shares. Royal Bank of Canada decreased their price target on shares of Agree Realty from $80.00 to $75.00 in a research note on Thursday, February 24th. Raymond James decreased their price objective on shares of Agree Realty from $83.00 to $76.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, February 24th. StockNews.com began coverage on Agree Realty in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Stifel Nicolaus reduced their price target on Agree Realty from $81.00 to $80.50 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, February 23rd. Finally, Morgan Stanley initiated coverage on shares of Agree Realty in a research report on Friday, April 1st. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $75.00 target price for the company. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $76.71.

Agree Realty stock opened at $68.38 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53, a quick ratio of 1.04 and a current ratio of 1.04. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $67.15 and its two-hundred day moving average is $67.27. Agree Realty has a fifty-two week low of $61.62 and a fifty-two week high of $75.95. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.14 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 38.42, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.23 and a beta of 0.40.

The business also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 14th. Investors of record on Tuesday, May 31st will be given a $0.234 dividend. This represents a $2.81 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.11%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, May 27th. Agree Realty’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 157.87%.

In related news, CEO Joey Agree purchased 1,749 shares of Agree Realty stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 22nd. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $64.03 per share, for a total transaction of $111,988.47. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 2.00% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of ADC. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Agree Realty by 3.5% in the 1st quarter. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. now owns 5,457 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $362,000 after buying an additional 183 shares during the last quarter. Verition Fund Management LLC acquired a new position in Agree Realty in the 1st quarter valued at $488,000. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its stake in Agree Realty by 6.6% during the first quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 859,451 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $57,034,000 after buying an additional 53,537 shares in the last quarter. Edgestream Partners L.P. increased its stake in Agree Realty by 195.4% in the first quarter. Edgestream Partners L.P. now owns 81,038 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $5,378,000 after acquiring an additional 53,603 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Centersquare Investment Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Agree Realty by 6.1% during the 1st quarter. Centersquare Investment Management LLC now owns 3,808,884 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $252,757,000 after buying an additional 218,492 shares in the last quarter.

Agree Realty Corporation is a publicly traded real estate investment trust primarily engaged in the acquisition and development of properties net leased to industry-leading retail tenants. As of September 30, 2020, the Company owned and operated a portfolio of 1,027 properties, located in 45 states and containing approximately 21.0 million square feet of gross leasable area.

