Zacks: Analysts Anticipate Alarm.com Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:ALRM) Will Post Quarterly Sales of $207.69 Million

Wall Street analysts expect that Alarm.com Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:ALRM – Get Rating) will post $207.69 million in sales for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Five analysts have provided estimates for Alarm.com’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $205.27 million to $210.28 million. Alarm.com reported sales of $188.86 million during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year-over-year growth rate of 10%. The business is scheduled to issue its next earnings results on Monday, January 1st.

On average, analysts expect that Alarm.com will report full-year sales of $836.68 million for the current year, with estimates ranging from $816.25 million to $853.20 million. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the business will post sales of $905.08 million, with estimates ranging from $890.49 million to $928.30 million. Zacks’ sales calculations are an average based on a survey of research analysts that that provide coverage for Alarm.com.

Alarm.com (NASDAQ:ALRM – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, May 5th. The software maker reported $0.39 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.33 by $0.06. The business had revenue of $205.40 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $192.02 million. Alarm.com had a net margin of 5.95% and a return on equity of 11.71%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 19.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.38 EPS.

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on the stock. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Alarm.com from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 10th. Raymond James cut their price objective on shares of Alarm.com from $120.00 to $85.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, February 25th. StockNews.com downgraded shares of Alarm.com from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 11th. Bank of America initiated coverage on shares of Alarm.com in a research report on Wednesday, April 20th. They set a “buy” rating and a $75.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Barclays dropped their target price on shares of Alarm.com from $70.00 to $63.00 in a report on Monday, May 9th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating, three have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $89.67.

Shares of ALRM opened at $59.10 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $2.96 billion, a PE ratio of 65.67, a P/E/G ratio of 3.25 and a beta of 1.21. The company has a current ratio of 8.27, a quick ratio of 7.46 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.87. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $62.83 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $72.46. Alarm.com has a 1-year low of $54.99 and a 1-year high of $94.45.

In other Alarm.com news, insider Daniel Kerzner sold 2,612 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $67.84, for a total transaction of $177,198.08. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 453,644 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $30,775,208.96. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, VP Daniel Ramos sold 1,998 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $67.84, for a total transaction of $135,544.32. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 32,502 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,204,935.68. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 11,451 shares of company stock valued at $776,836 in the last three months. Insiders own 6.70% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in ALRM. FMR LLC raised its position in shares of Alarm.com by 323,590.2% during the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 297,795 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $19,327,000 after buying an additional 297,703 shares in the last quarter. Deutsche Bank AG raised its position in shares of Alarm.com by 3.4% during the 3rd quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 39,772 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $3,110,000 after buying an additional 1,295 shares in the last quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. raised its position in shares of Alarm.com by 29.7% during the 3rd quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 4,927 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $387,000 after buying an additional 1,128 shares in the last quarter. Swiss National Bank raised its position in shares of Alarm.com by 0.6% during the 3rd quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 104,400 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $8,163,000 after buying an additional 600 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Mackenzie Financial Corp purchased a new stake in shares of Alarm.com during the 3rd quarter valued at about $216,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 91.77% of the company’s stock.

Alarm.com Holdings, Inc provides cloud-based solutions for smart residential and commercial properties in the United States and internationally. It operates in two segments, Alarm.com and Other. The company provides interactive security solutions to control and monitor their security systems, as well as connected security devices, including door locks, motion sensors, door locks, garage doors, Internet of Things, thermostats, and video cameras; and video monitoring solutions, such as video analytics, live streaming, video doorbell, video clips, video alerts, continuous high definition recording, and commercial video surveillance solutions.

