Zacks: Analysts Anticipate American Public Education, Inc. (NASDAQ:APEI) Will Announce Quarterly Sales of $152.13 Million

Brokerages forecast that American Public Education, Inc. (NASDAQ:APEI – Get Rating) will report sales of $152.13 million for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Four analysts have issued estimates for American Public Education’s earnings. The lowest sales estimate is $151.80 million and the highest is $152.70 million. American Public Education posted sales of $78.01 million during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year over year growth rate of 95%. The firm is scheduled to announce its next quarterly earnings results on Monday, January 1st.

On average, analysts expect that American Public Education will report full year sales of $618.79 million for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $612.62 million to $625.20 million. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the business will post sales of $644.33 million, with estimates ranging from $633.38 million to $650.00 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that follow American Public Education.

American Public Education (NASDAQ:APEI – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, May 10th. The company reported $0.28 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.19 by $0.09. American Public Education had a return on equity of 2.92% and a net margin of 3.09%. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.49 EPS.

APEI has been the topic of several analyst reports. Truist Financial reduced their price objective on American Public Education from $26.00 to $21.00 in a research note on Thursday. Barrington Research reduced their price objective on American Public Education from $25.00 to $20.00 in a research note on Wednesday, May 11th. StockNews.com cut American Public Education from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered American Public Education from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating and set a $17.00 target price for the company. in a research report on Tuesday, March 1st.

Shares of NASDAQ APEI opened at $13.63 on Monday. The business’s 50 day moving average is $20.99 and its two-hundred day moving average is $21.51. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35, a current ratio of 2.40 and a quick ratio of 2.42. American Public Education has a 1-year low of $12.82 and a 1-year high of $30.00. The stock has a market capitalization of $257.01 million, a P/E ratio of 17.04, a PEG ratio of 0.76 and a beta of 0.62.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in APEI. Marshall Wace LLP purchased a new stake in shares of American Public Education in the first quarter valued at approximately $56,000. Denali Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of American Public Education in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $56,000. Lazard Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of American Public Education in the first quarter valued at approximately $108,000. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board purchased a new stake in shares of American Public Education in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $134,000. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada boosted its holdings in shares of American Public Education by 21.6% in the second quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 6,607 shares of the company’s stock valued at $188,000 after purchasing an additional 1,173 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 96.55% of the company’s stock.

American Public Education, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides online and campus-based postsecondary education. The company operates through three segments: American Public University System, Rasmussen University, and Hondros College of Nursing. It offers 130 degree programs and 111 certificate programs in various fields of study, including business administration, health science, technology, criminal justice, education, and liberal arts, as well as national security, military studies, intelligence, and homeland security.

