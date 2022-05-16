Zacks: Analysts Anticipate Arcimoto, Inc. (NASDAQ:FUV) to Announce -$0.35 Earnings Per Share

Equities research analysts predict that Arcimoto, Inc. (NASDAQ:FUV – Get Rating) will announce earnings of ($0.35) per share for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Three analysts have issued estimates for Arcimoto’s earnings, with the lowest EPS estimate coming in at ($0.44) and the highest estimate coming in at ($0.26). Arcimoto reported earnings per share of ($0.13) during the same quarter last year, which suggests a negative year-over-year growth rate of 169.2%. The company is scheduled to report its next quarterly earnings report after the market closes on Monday, January 1st.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Arcimoto will report full-year earnings of ($1.24) per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($1.73) to ($0.96). For the next year, analysts expect that the business will post earnings of ($0.49) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.83) to ($0.14). Zacks’ EPS calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that follow Arcimoto.

Arcimoto (NASDAQ:FUV – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, March 31st. The company reported ($0.63) EPS for the quarter. Arcimoto had a negative return on equity of 68.12% and a negative net margin of 996.96%. The company had revenue of $1.16 million for the quarter. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned ($0.19) earnings per share.

Separately, Dawson James started coverage on Arcimoto in a research report on Tuesday, March 15th. They issued a “neutral” rating on the stock. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $18.00.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in FUV. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its stake in Arcimoto by 14.0% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 1,611,736 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,654,000 after acquiring an additional 197,874 shares in the last quarter. GSA Capital Partners LLP purchased a new stake in Arcimoto in the 4th quarter worth about $1,488,000. Millennium Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Arcimoto by 246.8% during the 3rd quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 214,037 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,446,000 after purchasing an additional 152,321 shares in the last quarter. Bank of Montreal Can purchased a new stake in shares of Arcimoto during the 4th quarter worth about $1,277,000. Finally, Invesco Ltd. raised its stake in shares of Arcimoto by 6.3% during the 4th quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 2,271,384 shares of the company’s stock worth $17,671,000 after purchasing an additional 133,993 shares in the last quarter. 24.66% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NASDAQ FUV opened at $4.10 on Friday. Arcimoto has a 1-year low of $3.09 and a 1-year high of $18.77. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04, a current ratio of 3.49 and a quick ratio of 2.57. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $5.34 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $7.18. The firm has a market capitalization of $157.61 million, a PE ratio of -3.15 and a beta of 2.60.

Arcimoto, Inc designs, develops, manufactures, sells, and rents three-wheeled electric vehicles in the United States. Its flagship product is the Fun Utility Vehicle (FUV) use for everyday consumer trips. The company also provides Rapid Responder designed to perform emergency, security, and law enforcement services; Deliverator, an electric last-mile delivery solution to get goods where they need to go; Cameo, an FUV equipped with a rear-facing rear seat and a modified roof built for on-road filming; and Arcimoto Roadster, an unparalleled pure-electric on-road thrill machine.

