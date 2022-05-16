Zacks: Analysts Anticipate Benson Hill, Inc. (NYSE:BHIL) to Announce -$0.22 EPS

Wall Street brokerages expect Benson Hill, Inc. (NYSE:BHIL – Get Rating) to report ($0.22) earnings per share (EPS) for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Two analysts have made estimates for Benson Hill’s earnings. The lowest EPS estimate is ($0.22) and the highest is ($0.21). The firm is scheduled to announce its next earnings results before the market opens on Monday, January 1st.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Benson Hill will report full year earnings of ($0.77) per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.80) to ($0.74). For the next year, analysts anticipate that the firm will report earnings of ($0.68) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.77) to ($0.59). Zacks Investment Research’s EPS averages are an average based on a survey of analysts that cover Benson Hill.

Benson Hill (NYSE:BHIL – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Monday, March 28th. The company reported ($0.32) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.14) by ($0.18). The business had revenue of $43.72 million for the quarter.

A number of brokerages have weighed in on BHIL. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Benson Hill from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, May 9th. Roth Capital began coverage on shares of Benson Hill in a research report on Friday, March 25th. They set a “buy” rating and a $9.00 price target for the company. Barclays dropped their price target on shares of Benson Hill from $10.00 to $8.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, March 29th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group dropped their price target on shares of Benson Hill from $9.00 to $6.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, March 16th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $8.00.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Cohen & Steers Inc. lifted its position in shares of Benson Hill by 22.1% during the 1st quarter. Cohen & Steers Inc. now owns 1,221,070 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,944,000 after buying an additional 221,070 shares during the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of Benson Hill by 2.6% during the 1st quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 678,933 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,193,000 after buying an additional 17,297 shares during the last quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC raised its position in Benson Hill by 40.0% in the 1st quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 350,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,130,000 after purchasing an additional 100,000 shares during the last quarter. Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec raised its position in Benson Hill by 15.9% in the 1st quarter. Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec now owns 5,103,979 shares of the company’s stock valued at $16,486,000 after purchasing an additional 700,000 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Sei Investments Co. purchased a new stake in Benson Hill in the 1st quarter valued at $111,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 13.45% of the company’s stock.

BHIL stock traded up $0.13 during trading on Monday, reaching $3.14. 11,240 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 621,610. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31, a current ratio of 3.95 and a quick ratio of 3.27. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $3.84 and a 200-day moving average price of $4.88. Benson Hill has a 1 year low of $2.45 and a 1 year high of $10.00.

Benson Hill, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a food technology company that unlocks natural genetic diversity of plants. It operates in two segments, Ingredients and Fresh. The company offers CropOS, a technology platform, which uses artificial intelligence, data, and various advanced breeding techniques that combine data, plant, and food sciences to deliver crops optimized for food, ingredient, and feed products.

