Zacks: Analysts Anticipate BigBear.ai Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:BBAI) Will Announce Earnings of -$0.09 Per Share

Wall Street brokerages expect BigBear.ai Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:BBAI – Get Rating) to report earnings per share of ($0.09) for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Three analysts have made estimates for BigBear.ai’s earnings. The highest EPS estimate is ($0.08) and the lowest is ($0.09). The business is expected to announce its next earnings report on Monday, January 1st.

On average, analysts expect that BigBear.ai will report full year earnings of ($0.33) per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.37) to ($0.29). For the next year, analysts expect that the firm will report earnings of ($0.13) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.23) to ($0.03). Zacks’ earnings per share calculations are a mean average based on a survey of research analysts that follow BigBear.ai.

BigBear.ai (NYSE:BBAI – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Thursday, March 17th. The company reported ($0.70) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.02) by ($0.68). The business had revenue of $33.48 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $42.23 million.

BBAI has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Oppenheimer initiated coverage on shares of BigBear.ai in a research report on Monday, March 28th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $10.00 target price for the company. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of BigBear.ai from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Monday, May 9th. Finally, William Blair began coverage on shares of BigBear.ai in a research report on Wednesday, February 9th. They set a “market perform” rating for the company.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of BBAI. Wolverine Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in BigBear.ai in the 4th quarter valued at $59,000. Glazer Capital LLC acquired a new stake in BigBear.ai in the 4th quarter valued at $39,142,000. Gillson Capital LP acquired a new stake in BigBear.ai in the 4th quarter valued at $243,000. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in BigBear.ai in the 4th quarter valued at $434,000. Finally, Penserra Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in BigBear.ai in the 4th quarter valued at $44,000. 48.42% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NYSE:BBAI opened at $7.64 on Monday. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $9.31. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.56, a current ratio of 2.94 and a quick ratio of 2.94. BigBear.ai has a fifty-two week low of $4.45 and a fifty-two week high of $16.12.

BigBear.ai Holdings, Inc provides decision support analytics solutions for the defense, intelligence, federal civilian, manufacturing, supply chain, logistics, and commercial markets. Its solutions enable customers to catalog, curate, manage, automate, and visualize data feeds that can be leveraged to inform decision-making and create decision advantages in various operational environments.

