Zacks: Analysts Anticipate Brickell Biotech, Inc. (NASDAQ:BBI) Will Announce Earnings of -$0.05 Per Share

Equities research analysts predict that Brickell Biotech, Inc. (NASDAQ:BBI – Get Rating) will post earnings per share of ($0.05) for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Three analysts have provided estimates for Brickell Biotech’s earnings, with the lowest EPS estimate coming in at ($0.06) and the highest estimate coming in at ($0.03). Brickell Biotech posted earnings of ($0.16) per share in the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year over year growth rate of 68.8%. The business is expected to report its next quarterly earnings results on Monday, January 1st.

On average, analysts expect that Brickell Biotech will report full year earnings of ($0.20) per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.25) to ($0.17). For the next year, analysts expect that the firm will report earnings of ($0.16) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.17) to ($0.14). Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share averages are a mean average based on a survey of research firms that follow Brickell Biotech.

Brickell Biotech (NASDAQ:BBI – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Thursday, May 12th. The company reported ($0.08) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.06) by ($0.02). Brickell Biotech had a negative return on equity of 177.96% and a negative net margin of 8,325.47%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted ($0.15) earnings per share.

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on BBI. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Brickell Biotech from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 10th. Lake Street Capital downgraded shares of Brickell Biotech from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday. HC Wainwright initiated coverage on shares of Brickell Biotech in a research note on Tuesday, January 18th. They set a “buy” rating and a $2.00 target price for the company. Finally, William Blair initiated coverage on shares of Brickell Biotech in a research note on Tuesday, March 8th. They set an “outperform” rating for the company.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Telemetry Investments L.L.C. raised its holdings in shares of Brickell Biotech by 14.6% during the third quarter. Telemetry Investments L.L.C. now owns 699,338 shares of the company’s stock valued at $504,000 after acquiring an additional 89,345 shares during the period. GSA Capital Partners LLP acquired a new stake in shares of Brickell Biotech during the third quarter valued at approximately $179,000. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Brickell Biotech by 14.8% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 3,112,092 shares of the company’s stock valued at $832,000 after acquiring an additional 401,276 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC raised its holdings in shares of Brickell Biotech by 120.3% during the fourth quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 3,035,283 shares of the company’s stock valued at $695,000 after acquiring an additional 1,657,479 shares during the period. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Brickell Biotech by 11.4% during the third quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 627,294 shares of the company’s stock valued at $451,000 after acquiring an additional 63,982 shares during the period. 14.99% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NASDAQ:BBI opened at $0.19 on Friday. Brickell Biotech has a fifty-two week low of $0.19 and a fifty-two week high of $1.04. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $0.26 and a 200 day simple moving average of $0.27.

Brickell Biotech, Inc, a clinical-stage pharmaceutical company, engages in the development of various prescription therapeutics for the treatment of autoimmune, inflammatory, and other debilitating diseases in the United States. The company develops sofpironium bromide, which has completed Phase III clinical trials for the treatment of primary axillary hyperhidrosis; BBI-02, an oral DYRK1A inhibitor for the treatment of autoimmune and inflammatory diseases; and BBI-10, a covalent stimulator of interferon genes inhibitor for the potential treatment of autoinflammatory and rare genetic diseases, as well as next-generation kinase inhibitors.

