Zacks: Analysts Anticipate CatchMark Timber Trust, Inc. (NYSE:CTT) Will Announce Earnings of -$0.03 Per Share

Wall Street analysts expect that CatchMark Timber Trust, Inc. (NYSE:CTT – Get Rating) will post earnings of ($0.03) per share for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Three analysts have provided estimates for CatchMark Timber Trust’s earnings, with estimates ranging from ($0.06) to $0.00. CatchMark Timber Trust reported earnings per share of $0.04 during the same quarter last year, which suggests a negative year over year growth rate of 175%. The firm is expected to report its next quarterly earnings results on Monday, January 1st.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that CatchMark Timber Trust will report full-year earnings of ($0.08) per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.13) to $0.01. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the firm will post earnings of ($0.09) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.13) to ($0.03). Zacks Investment Research’s EPS calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that follow CatchMark Timber Trust.

CatchMark Timber Trust (NYSE:CTT – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, May 5th. The financial services provider reported $0.07 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.01) by $0.08. CatchMark Timber Trust had a return on equity of 40.09% and a net margin of 61.12%. During the same period last year, the firm earned ($0.01) EPS.

A number of research analysts have commented on the stock. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of CatchMark Timber Trust from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $9.25 price target on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, May 10th. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of CatchMark Timber Trust in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Finally, Robert W. Baird upgraded shares of CatchMark Timber Trust from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and raised their target price for the stock from $9.00 to $10.00 in a report on Monday, April 11th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, CatchMark Timber Trust has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $10.88.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. California State Teachers Retirement System increased its stake in shares of CatchMark Timber Trust by 1.9% during the fourth quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 67,605 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $589,000 after purchasing an additional 1,280 shares in the last quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers increased its stake in shares of CatchMark Timber Trust by 6.8% during the first quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 20,996 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $172,000 after purchasing an additional 1,338 shares in the last quarter. Millburn Ridgefield Corp increased its stake in shares of CatchMark Timber Trust by 27.9% during the fourth quarter. Millburn Ridgefield Corp now owns 7,500 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $65,000 after purchasing an additional 1,634 shares in the last quarter. Catalyst Capital Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of CatchMark Timber Trust by 27.9% during the fourth quarter. Catalyst Capital Advisors LLC now owns 7,500 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $65,000 after purchasing an additional 1,634 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of CatchMark Timber Trust by 1.5% during the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 124,099 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,081,000 after purchasing an additional 1,793 shares in the last quarter. 79.43% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NYSE CTT opened at $7.92 on Friday. CatchMark Timber Trust has a 52 week low of $7.18 and a 52 week high of $12.57. The company has a market cap of $390.04 million, a PE ratio of 6.14 and a beta of 1.12. The company has a quick ratio of 1.48, a current ratio of 1.48 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.62. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $8.23 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $8.25.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 15th. Investors of record on Tuesday, May 31st will be issued a $0.075 dividend. This represents a $0.30 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.79%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, May 27th. CatchMark Timber Trust’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 23.26%.

About CatchMark Timber Trust

CatchMark (NYSE: CTT) seeks to deliver consistent and growing per share cash flow from disciplined acquisitions and superior management of prime timberlands located in high demand U.S. mill markets. Concentrating on maximizing cash flows throughout business cycles, the company strategically harvests its high-quality timberlands to produce durable revenue growth and takes advantage of proximate mill markets, which provide a reliable outlet for merchantable inventory.

