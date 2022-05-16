Zacks: Analysts Anticipate Essential Properties Realty Trust, Inc. (NYSE:EPRT) Will Announce Quarterly Sales of $69.19 Million

Equities analysts forecast that Essential Properties Realty Trust, Inc. (NYSE:EPRT – Get Rating) will post sales of $69.19 million for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Four analysts have made estimates for Essential Properties Realty Trust’s earnings, with the lowest sales estimate coming in at $66.38 million and the highest estimate coming in at $74.08 million. Essential Properties Realty Trust posted sales of $57.07 million during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year over year growth rate of 21.2%. The firm is scheduled to issue its next earnings results on Monday, January 1st.
According to Zacks, analysts expect that Essential Properties Realty Trust will report full-year sales of $282.86 million for the current year, with estimates ranging from $266.23 million to $305.68 million. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the business will report sales of $331.49 million, with estimates ranging from $270.32 million to $378.06 million. Zacks’ sales calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that cover Essential Properties Realty Trust.
Essential Properties Realty Trust (NYSE:EPRT – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, February 16th. The company reported $0.24 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.22 by $0.02. Essential Properties Realty Trust had a net margin of 42.54% and a return on equity of 5.15%. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.27 EPS.
NYSE:EPRT opened at $23.13 on Monday. Essential Properties Realty Trust has a 52 week low of $21.47 and a 52 week high of $32.92. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $24.76 and a 200 day moving average of $26.36. The company has a quick ratio of 3.20, a current ratio of 3.20 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.03 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.28, a PEG ratio of 1.91 and a beta of 1.35.
The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, April 13th. Investors of record on Thursday, March 31st were paid a dividend of $0.26 per share. This represents a $1.04 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.50%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, March 30th. Essential Properties Realty Trust’s payout ratio is currently 118.18%.
Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in EPRT. BlackRock Inc. grew its position in shares of Essential Properties Realty Trust by 8.6% in the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 22,360,609 shares of the company’s stock valued at $644,656,000 after buying an additional 1,775,447 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Essential Properties Realty Trust by 4.1% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 19,944,341 shares of the company’s stock worth $504,592,000 after acquiring an additional 788,670 shares during the period. State Street Corp lifted its stake in shares of Essential Properties Realty Trust by 11.4% in the 4th quarter. State Street Corp now owns 6,452,707 shares of the company’s stock worth $187,689,000 after acquiring an additional 658,744 shares during the period. Invesco Ltd. lifted its stake in shares of Essential Properties Realty Trust by 53.0% in the 3rd quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 4,822,306 shares of the company’s stock worth $134,640,000 after acquiring an additional 1,669,611 shares during the period. Finally, Prudential Financial Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Essential Properties Realty Trust by 9.2% in the 1st quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 2,511,775 shares of the company’s stock valued at $63,548,000 after purchasing an additional 210,957 shares in the last quarter. 95.24% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.
Essential Properties Realty Trust Company Profile (Get Rating)
Essential Properties Realty Trust, Inc, a real estate company, acquires, owns, and manages single-tenant properties in the United States. The company leases its properties to middle-market companies, such as restaurants, car washes, automotive services, medical and dental services, convenience stores, equipment rental, entertainment, early childhood education, grocery, and health and fitness on a long-term basis.
