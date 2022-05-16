Zacks: Analysts Anticipate GDS Holdings Limited (NASDAQ:GDS) to Post -$0.37 Earnings Per Share

Equities research analysts expect GDS Holdings Limited (NASDAQ:GDS – Get Rating) to announce earnings per share (EPS) of ($0.37) for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Four analysts have provided estimates for GDS’s earnings, with the highest EPS estimate coming in at ($0.27) and the lowest estimate coming in at ($0.45). GDS posted earnings per share of ($0.25) during the same quarter last year, which indicates a negative year over year growth rate of 48%. The firm is scheduled to issue its next earnings results after the market closes on Monday, January 1st.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that GDS will report full-year earnings of ($1.60) per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($1.95) to ($1.24). For the next fiscal year, analysts expect that the firm will report earnings of ($1.26) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($2.15) to $0.29. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS calculations are an average based on a survey of research analysts that follow GDS.

GDS (NASDAQ:GDS – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, March 22nd. The company reported ($0.30) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.40) by $0.10. The business had revenue of $2.19 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.15 billion. GDS had a negative return on equity of 5.09% and a negative net margin of 16.17%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 34.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned ($0.26) EPS.

Several equities research analysts have weighed in on the company. Truist Financial lowered their target price on GDS from $115.00 to $85.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, February 8th. StockNews.com upgraded GDS to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 20th. Zacks Investment Research raised GDS from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 22nd. Raymond James lowered GDS from a “strong-buy” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $68.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Wednesday, March 23rd. Finally, Morgan Stanley upgraded GDS from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $60.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, February 9th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $75.57.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Anatole Investment Management Ltd acquired a new position in GDS during the 4th quarter worth $77,988,000. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. grew its stake in GDS by 188.3% during the 4th quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 2,214,133 shares of the company’s stock worth $104,419,000 after purchasing an additional 1,446,044 shares in the last quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board grew its stake in GDS by 21.3% during the 4th quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board now owns 7,176,405 shares of the company’s stock worth $338,439,000 after purchasing an additional 1,261,960 shares in the last quarter. York Capital Management Global Advisors LLC grew its stake in GDS by 243.7% during the 3rd quarter. York Capital Management Global Advisors LLC now owns 1,761,099 shares of the company’s stock worth $99,696,000 after purchasing an additional 1,248,728 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Norges Bank acquired a new position in GDS during the 4th quarter worth $53,025,000. 53.92% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of GDS stock opened at $29.47 on Friday. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $34.08 and its two-hundred day moving average is $43.16. The company has a quick ratio of 1.07, a current ratio of 1.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.19. GDS has a 52 week low of $19.83 and a 52 week high of $81.81.

GDS Holdings Limited, together with its subsidiaries, develops and operates data centers in the People's Republic of China. The company provides colocation, managed hosting, and managed cloud services, as well as consulting services to the cloud, internet and banking industries. The company serves cloud service providers, Internet companies, financial institutions, telecommunications and IT service providers, and large domestic private sector and multinational corporations.

