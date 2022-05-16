Zacks: Analysts Anticipate Heartland Financial USA, Inc. (NASDAQ:HTLF) to Announce $1.05 Earnings Per Share

Brokerages expect Heartland Financial USA, Inc. (NASDAQ:HTLF – Get Rating) to post earnings per share of $1.05 for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Two analysts have provided estimates for Heartland Financial USA’s earnings. The highest EPS estimate is $1.15 and the lowest is $1.00. Heartland Financial USA reported earnings per share of $1.41 during the same quarter last year, which suggests a negative year over year growth rate of 25.5%. The firm is expected to announce its next quarterly earnings results on Monday, January 1st.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Heartland Financial USA will report full year earnings of $4.35 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $4.08 to $4.60. For the next year, analysts expect that the firm will report earnings of $5.20 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $4.80 to $5.50. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS averages are a mean average based on a survey of research firms that cover Heartland Financial USA.

Heartland Financial USA (NASDAQ:HTLF – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, April 25th. The bank reported $1.12 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.04 by $0.08. The firm had revenue of $169.25 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $169.05 million. Heartland Financial USA had a return on equity of 11.02% and a net margin of 30.31%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down .4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.20 earnings per share.

A number of research analysts recently commented on the stock. StockNews.com downgraded shares of Heartland Financial USA from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, May 5th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Heartland Financial USA from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday.

Shares of NASDAQ:HTLF opened at $41.72 on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 0.63, a quick ratio of 0.61 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20. Heartland Financial USA has a 12 month low of $41.10 and a 12 month high of $54.00. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $46.99 and a 200 day moving average price of $49.42. The company has a market cap of $1.77 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.48 and a beta of 1.17.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 27th. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 13th will be issued a $0.27 dividend. This represents a $1.08 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.59%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 12th. Heartland Financial USA’s dividend payout ratio is currently 21.95%.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. First Horizon Advisors Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Heartland Financial USA by 388.7% during the third quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 259 shares of the bank’s stock worth $61,000 after buying an additional 206 shares during the period. Legal & General Group Plc lifted its position in Heartland Financial USA by 0.7% during the fourth quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 33,471 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $1,694,000 after purchasing an additional 234 shares during the period. Voya Investment Management LLC lifted its position in Heartland Financial USA by 1.8% during the third quarter. Voya Investment Management LLC now owns 14,738 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $709,000 after purchasing an additional 265 shares during the period. First Affirmative Financial Network lifted its position in Heartland Financial USA by 5.2% during the first quarter. First Affirmative Financial Network now owns 5,468 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $262,000 after purchasing an additional 272 shares during the period. Finally, Connable Office Inc. lifted its position in Heartland Financial USA by 5.0% during the fourth quarter. Connable Office Inc. now owns 7,921 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $401,000 after purchasing an additional 378 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 63.22% of the company’s stock.

Heartland Financial USA, Inc, a multi-bank holding company, provides commercial, small business, and consumer banking services to individuals and businesses in the United States. It accepts various deposit products, including checking and other demand deposit accounts; NOW, savings, money market, individual retirement, and health savings accounts; certificates of deposit; and other time deposits.

