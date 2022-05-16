Zacks: Analysts Anticipate Heritage-Crystal Clean, Inc (NASDAQ:HCCI) Will Post Quarterly Sales of $135.20 Million

Equities analysts forecast that Heritage-Crystal Clean, Inc (NASDAQ:HCCI – Get Rating) will post sales of $135.20 million for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Two analysts have issued estimates for Heritage-Crystal Clean’s earnings. The highest sales estimate is $139.40 million and the lowest is $131.00 million. Heritage-Crystal Clean reported sales of $117.28 million during the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year over year growth rate of 15.3%. The firm is expected to issue its next earnings report on Monday, January 1st.

On average, analysts expect that Heritage-Crystal Clean will report full year sales of $572.35 million for the current year, with estimates ranging from $552.30 million to $592.40 million. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the firm will report sales of $583.65 million, with estimates ranging from $567.00 million to $600.30 million. Zacks’ sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that follow Heritage-Crystal Clean.

Heritage-Crystal Clean (NASDAQ:HCCI – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 4th. The industrial products company reported $0.54 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.46 by $0.08. Heritage-Crystal Clean had a return on equity of 19.68% and a net margin of 11.76%. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.39 EPS.

A number of research firms recently issued reports on HCCI. StockNews.com downgraded Heritage-Crystal Clean from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 10th. Needham & Company LLC restated a “buy” rating and set a $39.00 price objective on shares of Heritage-Crystal Clean in a report on Friday, March 4th. Roth Capital restated a “buy” rating on shares of Heritage-Crystal Clean in a report on Monday, March 7th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Heritage-Crystal Clean from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 10th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $37.60.

HCCI opened at $26.08 on Monday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $28.29 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $30.19. Heritage-Crystal Clean has a 1 year low of $25.31 and a 1 year high of $36.29. The company has a market capitalization of $633.27 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.52, a P/E/G ratio of 0.83 and a beta of 1.24.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. First Quadrant L P CA bought a new position in Heritage-Crystal Clean in the 4th quarter valued at $38,000. Dorsey Wright & Associates bought a new stake in shares of Heritage-Crystal Clean during the 4th quarter valued at about $54,000. Citigroup Inc. boosted its stake in Heritage-Crystal Clean by 99.7% during the third quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 2,057 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $60,000 after acquiring an additional 1,027 shares in the last quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in Heritage-Crystal Clean by 49.8% during the first quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 2,841 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $84,000 after acquiring an additional 945 shares in the last quarter. Finally, BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA boosted its stake in Heritage-Crystal Clean by 375.8% during the third quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 3,959 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $115,000 after acquiring an additional 3,127 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 61.09% of the company’s stock.

Heritage-Crystal Clean, Inc, through its subsidiary, Heritage-Crystal Clean, LLC, provides parts cleaning, hazardous and non-hazardous waste, and used oil collection services to small and mid-sized customers in the industrial and vehicle maintenance sectors in the United States and Canada. It operates through two segments, Environmental Services and Oil Business.

