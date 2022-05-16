Zacks: Analysts Anticipate Liquidia Co. (NASDAQ:LQDA) Will Post Quarterly Sales of $3.37 Million

Wall Street analysts forecast that Liquidia Co. (NASDAQ:LQDA – Get Rating) will announce sales of $3.37 million for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Three analysts have made estimates for Liquidia’s earnings, with the highest sales estimate coming in at $3.80 million and the lowest estimate coming in at $3.10 million. Liquidia reported sales of $3.38 million during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a negative year over year growth rate of 0.3%. The company is scheduled to announce its next earnings results on Monday, January 1st.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Liquidia will report full-year sales of $16.61 million for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $13.03 million to $22.80 million. For the next year, analysts expect that the firm will report sales of $52.90 million, with estimates ranging from $27.80 million to $90.30 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that that provide coverage for Liquidia.

Liquidia (NASDAQ:LQDA – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 12th. The company reported ($0.30) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.20) by ($0.10). During the same quarter last year, the company posted ($0.21) EPS.

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. HC Wainwright raised their target price on shares of Liquidia from $6.00 to $16.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, February 3rd. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Liquidia from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 6th.

LQDA stock opened at $5.31 on Monday. Liquidia has a 52 week low of $2.25 and a 52 week high of $7.78. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $6.25 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $5.55. The firm has a market capitalization of $341.67 million, a P/E ratio of -6.64 and a beta of 0.33.

In other Liquidia news, Director Caligan Partners Lp bought 1,764,705 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, April 18th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $5.10 per share, with a total value of $8,999,995.50. Following the transaction, the director now owns 10,093,123 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $51,474,927.30. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Company insiders own 29.50% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of LQDA. Marshall Wace LLP purchased a new position in shares of Liquidia in the 1st quarter worth approximately $32,000. Morgan Stanley boosted its stake in Liquidia by 337.6% in the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 388,312 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,111,000 after purchasing an additional 299,571 shares in the last quarter. IndexIQ Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Liquidia by 11.1% in the 3rd quarter. IndexIQ Advisors LLC now owns 167,137 shares of the company’s stock worth $461,000 after purchasing an additional 16,741 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in Liquidia by 2.8% in the 3rd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 395,350 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,091,000 after purchasing an additional 10,869 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Harbert Fund Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in Liquidia by 840.2% in the 3rd quarter. Harbert Fund Advisors Inc. now owns 420,939 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,162,000 after purchasing an additional 376,168 shares in the last quarter. 27.68% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Liquidia Corporation, a biopharmaceutical company, develops, manufactures, and commercializes various products for unmet patient needs in the United States. Its product candidates include YUTREPIA, an inhaled dry powder formulation of treprostinil for the treatment of pulmonary arterial hypertension.

