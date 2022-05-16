Zacks: Analysts Anticipate Premier, Inc. (NASDAQ:PINC) Will Announce Quarterly Sales of $337.58 Million

Brokerages forecast that Premier, Inc. (NASDAQ:PINC – Get Rating) will report $337.58 million in sales for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Four analysts have provided estimates for Premier’s earnings, with the highest sales estimate coming in at $342.05 million and the lowest estimate coming in at $330.20 million. Premier reported sales of $481.52 million during the same quarter last year, which indicates a negative year-over-year growth rate of 29.9%. The firm is scheduled to issue its next quarterly earnings report on Monday, January 1st.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Premier will report full year sales of $1.43 billion for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $1.41 billion to $1.43 billion. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the company will post sales of $1.45 billion, with estimates ranging from $1.40 billion to $1.50 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of analysts that cover Premier.

Get Premier alerts:

Premier (NASDAQ:PINC – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 3rd. The company reported $0.57 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.52 by $0.05. Premier had a return on equity of 12.13% and a net margin of 18.14%. The firm had revenue of $347.84 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $340.10 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.55 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 26.0% compared to the same quarter last year.

PINC has been the subject of a number of research reports. Credit Suisse Group initiated coverage on Premier in a research note on Friday, April 1st. They issued an “underperform” rating and a $35.00 price objective for the company. Canaccord Genuity Group cut their target price on Premier from $47.00 to $44.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, May 4th. Guggenheim assumed coverage on Premier in a research report on Wednesday, April 13th. They set a “neutral” rating on the stock. Zacks Investment Research cut Premier from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday. Finally, StockNews.com cut Premier from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 28th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $42.57.

Shares of Premier stock opened at $36.68 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10, a quick ratio of 0.72 and a current ratio of 0.88. Premier has a 52 week low of $32.57 and a 52 week high of $42.15. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $36.25 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $37.85. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.37 billion, a PE ratio of 15.88, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.64 and a beta of 0.28.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 15th. Investors of record on Wednesday, June 1st will be issued a dividend of $0.20 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, May 31st. This represents a $0.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.18%. Premier’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 34.63%.

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. OLD Mission Capital LLC raised its stake in shares of Premier by 40.4% in the third quarter. OLD Mission Capital LLC now owns 30,336 shares of the company’s stock valued at $996,000 after buying an additional 8,728 shares during the period. Russell Investments Group Ltd. raised its stake in shares of Premier by 138.1% in the third quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 10,400 shares of the company’s stock valued at $402,000 after buying an additional 6,033 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in shares of Premier by 15.2% in the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 6,456,553 shares of the company’s stock valued at $250,255,000 after buying an additional 854,141 shares during the period. Barclays PLC raised its stake in shares of Premier by 119.1% in the third quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 21,373 shares of the company’s stock valued at $828,000 after buying an additional 11,619 shares during the period. Finally, Teacher Retirement System of Texas raised its stake in shares of Premier by 23.6% in the third quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 19,704 shares of the company’s stock valued at $764,000 after buying an additional 3,762 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 67.78% of the company’s stock.

About Premier (Get Rating)

Premier, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a healthcare improvement company in the United States. It operates in two segments, Supply Chain Services and Performance Services. The Supply Chain Services segment offers its members with an access to a range of products and services, including medical and surgical products, pharmaceuticals, laboratory supplies, capital equipment, information technology, facilities and construction, and food and nutritional products, as well as purchased services, such as clinical engineering and document shredding.

Featured Articles

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Premier (PINC)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Want More Great Investing Ideas?

Receive News & Ratings for Premier Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Premier and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.