Zacks: Analysts Anticipate Pulmonx Co. (NASDAQ:LUNG) Will Announce Quarterly Sales of $13.71 Million

Analysts expect Pulmonx Co. (NASDAQ:LUNG – Get Rating) to report sales of $13.71 million for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Three analysts have made estimates for Pulmonx’s earnings, with the highest sales estimate coming in at $13.93 million and the lowest estimate coming in at $13.40 million. Pulmonx posted sales of $12.20 million during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year-over-year growth rate of 12.4%. The company is expected to report its next earnings report on Monday, January 1st.

On average, analysts expect that Pulmonx will report full year sales of $58.48 million for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $57.10 million to $59.38 million. For the next year, analysts expect that the firm will report sales of $90.25 million, with estimates ranging from $87.50 million to $94.03 million. Zacks’ sales averages are an average based on a survey of research analysts that that provide coverage for Pulmonx.

Pulmonx (NASDAQ:LUNG – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 3rd. The company reported ($0.43) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.37) by ($0.06). The business had revenue of $10.79 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $9.26 million. Pulmonx had a negative net margin of 102.87% and a negative return on equity of 26.08%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 16.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned ($0.34) earnings per share.

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on LUNG. Morgan Stanley reduced their price objective on shares of Pulmonx from $37.00 to $30.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, February 25th. Bank of America initiated coverage on shares of Pulmonx in a research report on Wednesday, March 2nd. They set a “neutral” rating and a $28.00 price target on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their price target on shares of Pulmonx from $55.00 to $27.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, February 24th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Pulmonx from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 27th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity Group dropped their price target on shares of Pulmonx from $53.00 to $34.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, February 28th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $36.71.

Shares of NASDAQ LUNG opened at $18.71 on Monday. The stock has a market capitalization of $694.46 million, a P/E ratio of -13.36 and a beta of 1.63. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $23.97 and a 200-day moving average price of $28.58. Pulmonx has a 1 year low of $15.06 and a 1 year high of $45.81. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09, a current ratio of 11.33 and a quick ratio of 10.92.

In other news, CEO Glendon E. French III sold 1,132 shares of Pulmonx stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $25.91, for a total value of $29,330.12. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CEO Glendon E. French III sold 12,500 shares of Pulmonx stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $27.22, for a total transaction of $340,250.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 14,090 shares of company stock worth $381,447. Insiders own 12.56% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Primecap Management Co. CA increased its stake in shares of Pulmonx by 10.2% in the first quarter. Primecap Management Co. CA now owns 5,445,991 shares of the company’s stock worth $135,115,000 after purchasing an additional 502,100 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. grew its stake in Pulmonx by 1.5% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,760,055 shares of the company’s stock valued at $68,477,000 after acquiring an additional 41,724 shares in the last quarter. Capital World Investors grew its stake in Pulmonx by 8.0% during the third quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 2,754,500 shares of the company’s stock valued at $99,107,000 after acquiring an additional 204,000 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its stake in Pulmonx by 3.6% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 2,616,519 shares of the company’s stock valued at $64,916,000 after acquiring an additional 92,031 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Deerfield Management Company L.P. Series C grew its stake in Pulmonx by 16.6% during the fourth quarter. Deerfield Management Company L.P. Series C now owns 2,366,867 shares of the company’s stock valued at $75,905,000 after acquiring an additional 336,980 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 92.85% of the company’s stock.

Pulmonx Corporation, a medical technology company, provides minimally invasive devices for the treatment of chronic obstructive pulmonary diseases. It offers Zephyr Endobronchial Valve, a solution for the treatment of bronchoscopic in adult patients with hyperinflation associated with severe emphysema; and Chartis Pulmonary Assessment System, a balloon catheter and console system with flow and pressure sensors that are used to assess the presence of collateral ventilation.

