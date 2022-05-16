Zacks: Analysts Anticipate The Real Good Food Company, Inc. (NASDAQ:RGF) to Announce -$0.21 Earnings Per Share

Equities research analysts expect The Real Good Food Company, Inc. (NASDAQ:RGF – Get Rating) to post earnings of ($0.21) per share for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Four analysts have made estimates for Real Good Food’s earnings, with estimates ranging from ($0.26) to ($0.17). The firm is scheduled to issue its next earnings results before the market opens on Monday, January 1st.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Real Good Food will report full year earnings of ($0.66) per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.87) to ($0.51). For the next year, analysts expect that the business will report earnings of ($0.23) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.39) to ($0.07). Zacks Investment Research’s EPS calculations are a mean average based on a survey of analysts that follow Real Good Food.

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on RGF shares. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Real Good Food from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 17th. Roth Capital initiated coverage on shares of Real Good Food in a report on Tuesday, March 8th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $11.00 target price on the stock. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $12.19.

In other news, Director Deanna T. Brady bought 5,993 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 15th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $6.14 per share, with a total value of $36,797.02. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. grew its position in shares of Real Good Food by 70.3% during the 1st quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 4,558 shares of the company’s stock worth $36,000 after purchasing an additional 1,882 shares in the last quarter. Virtu Financial LLC acquired a new position in shares of Real Good Food during the 4th quarter worth approximately $63,000. Northern Trust Corp grew its position in shares of Real Good Food by 304.3% during the 1st quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 10,286 shares of the company’s stock worth $81,000 after purchasing an additional 7,742 shares in the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC acquired a new position in shares of Real Good Food during the 1st quarter worth approximately $82,000. Finally, Envestnet Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Real Good Food during the 4th quarter worth approximately $75,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 17.01% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ RGF opened at $6.93 on Friday. The business has a fifty day moving average of $7.15. Real Good Food has a 1-year low of $4.56 and a 1-year high of $12.75.

The Real Good Food Company, Inc, through its subsidiary, Real Good Foods, LLC operates as a health and wellness focused frozen food company in the United States. The company develops, manufactures, and markets foods designed to be high in protein, low in sugar, and made from gluten- and grain-free ingredients.

