Zacks: Analysts Expect American Homes 4 Rent (NYSE:AMH) Will Post Earnings of $0.38 Per Share

Equities analysts expect American Homes 4 Rent (NYSE:AMH – Get Rating) to report earnings per share of $0.38 for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Five analysts have issued estimates for American Homes 4 Rent’s earnings. The highest EPS estimate is $0.39 and the lowest is $0.38. American Homes 4 Rent posted earnings of $0.33 per share during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year-over-year growth rate of 15.2%. The business is scheduled to report its next quarterly earnings report on Monday, January 1st.

On average, analysts expect that American Homes 4 Rent will report full-year earnings of $1.55 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.52 to $1.58. For the next year, analysts anticipate that the business will report earnings of $1.72 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.65 to $1.80. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS averages are a mean average based on a survey of research analysts that cover American Homes 4 Rent.

American Homes 4 Rent (NYSE:AMH – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Thursday, May 5th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.16 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.11 by $0.05. American Homes 4 Rent had a net margin of 13.74% and a return on equity of 3.05%. The business had revenue of $356.11 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $355.76 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.32 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 13.9% on a year-over-year basis.

Several analysts recently commented on AMH shares. Morgan Stanley cut their target price on shares of American Homes 4 Rent from $43.50 to $41.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, March 11th. B. Riley cut their target price on shares of American Homes 4 Rent from $47.00 to $43.00 in a research report on Wednesday, May 11th. Credit Suisse Group increased their target price on shares of American Homes 4 Rent from $42.00 to $44.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, April 25th. KeyCorp assumed coverage on shares of American Homes 4 Rent in a research report on Tuesday, February 1st. They issued a “sector weight” rating for the company. Finally, StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of American Homes 4 Rent in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating, twelve have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $45.06.

AMH stock opened at $37.50 on Friday. American Homes 4 Rent has a 12 month low of $34.79 and a 12 month high of $44.07. The firm has a market cap of $13.06 billion, a PE ratio of 79.79, a P/E/G ratio of 3.23 and a beta of 0.58. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $39.62 and a 200 day simple moving average of $40.08. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55, a current ratio of 0.64 and a quick ratio of 0.68.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 30th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, June 15th will be issued a $0.18 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, June 14th. This represents a $0.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.92%. American Homes 4 Rent’s payout ratio is presently 153.19%.

In other American Homes 4 Rent news, Director Douglas N. Benham purchased 1,275 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 15th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $25.41 per share, for a total transaction of $32,397.75. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 6.03% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. UMB Bank N A MO bought a new stake in American Homes 4 Rent during the 1st quarter worth approximately $27,000. First Horizon Advisors Inc. boosted its position in American Homes 4 Rent by 292.2% in the 3rd quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 757 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $28,000 after buying an additional 564 shares during the last quarter. Evoke Wealth LLC boosted its position in American Homes 4 Rent by 254.5% in the 3rd quarter. Evoke Wealth LLC now owns 741 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $28,000 after buying an additional 532 shares during the last quarter. Allworth Financial LP bought a new position in American Homes 4 Rent in the 1st quarter valued at $32,000. Finally, Charter Oak Capital Management LLC bought a new position in American Homes 4 Rent in the 4th quarter valued at $35,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 88.49% of the company’s stock.

American Homes 4 Rent (NYSE: AMH) is a leader in the single-family home rental industry and "American Homes 4 Rent" is fast becoming a nationally recognized brand for rental homes, known for high-quality, good value and tenant satisfaction. We are an internally managed Maryland real estate investment trust, or REIT, focused on acquiring, developing, renovating, leasing, and operating attractive, single-family homes as rental properties.

