Zacks: Analysts Expect America’s Car-Mart, Inc. (NASDAQ:CRMT) Will Announce Quarterly Sales of $309.55 Million

Wall Street brokerages expect America’s Car-Mart, Inc. (NASDAQ:CRMT – Get Rating) to report $309.55 million in sales for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Two analysts have made estimates for America’s Car-Mart’s earnings. The lowest sales estimate is $301.70 million and the highest is $317.39 million. America’s Car-Mart reported sales of $279.08 million in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year over year growth rate of 10.9%. The business is scheduled to report its next earnings results after the market closes on Monday, January 1st.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that America’s Car-Mart will report full-year sales of $1.17 billion for the current year, with estimates ranging from $1.16 billion to $1.18 billion. For the next year, analysts forecast that the firm will post sales of $1.14 billion, with estimates ranging from $1.07 billion to $1.22 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of analysts that that provide coverage for America’s Car-Mart.

America’s Car-Mart (NASDAQ:CRMT – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, February 16th. The company reported $2.77 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.97 by ($0.20). America’s Car-Mart had a return on equity of 25.67% and a net margin of 9.66%. The business had revenue of $291.90 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $291.80 million. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $2.85 earnings per share.

Several research firms have recently weighed in on CRMT. Bank of America downgraded America’s Car-Mart from a “buy” rating to an “underperform” rating and decreased their target price for the stock from $191.00 to $123.00 in a research report on Wednesday, April 6th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on America’s Car-Mart in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded America’s Car-Mart from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, May 9th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $154.92.

In other America’s Car-Mart news, COO Leonard L. Walthall sold 1,600 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $89.99, for a total value of $143,984.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Insiders own 11.00% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in CRMT. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio raised its holdings in America’s Car-Mart by 52.0% in the fourth quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 339 shares of the company’s stock worth $35,000 after purchasing an additional 116 shares in the last quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. grew its stake in shares of America’s Car-Mart by 125.0% during the third quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 1,161 shares of the company’s stock worth $135,000 after acquiring an additional 645 shares during the last quarter. Spire Wealth Management purchased a new stake in shares of America’s Car-Mart during the fourth quarter worth about $174,000. State of Tennessee Treasury Department grew its stake in shares of America’s Car-Mart by 17.9% during the first quarter. State of Tennessee Treasury Department now owns 2,336 shares of the company’s stock worth $188,000 after acquiring an additional 354 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Gyon Technologies Capital Management LP purchased a new stake in shares of America’s Car-Mart during the third quarter worth about $225,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 73.35% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:CRMT opened at $83.24 on Monday. America’s Car-Mart has a twelve month low of $72.50 and a twelve month high of $177.45. The company has a market cap of $536.07 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 5.25, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.45 and a beta of 1.35. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $85.04 and a 200-day simple moving average of $97.42.

America's Car-Mart, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates as an automotive retailer in the United States. The company primarily sells older model used vehicles and provides financing for its customers. As of April 30, 2021, it operated 151 dealerships in the South-Central United States. America's Car-Mart, Inc was founded in 1981 and is headquartered in Rogers, Arkansas.

