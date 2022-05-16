Zacks: Analysts Expect AMN Healthcare Services, Inc. (NYSE:AMN) to Announce $2.84 EPS

Equities analysts expect AMN Healthcare Services, Inc. (NYSE:AMN – Get Rating) to post $2.84 earnings per share (EPS) for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Two analysts have provided estimates for AMN Healthcare Services’ earnings, with the lowest EPS estimate coming in at $2.45 and the highest estimate coming in at $3.00. AMN Healthcare Services reported earnings per share of $1.64 during the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year-over-year growth rate of 73.2%. The company is scheduled to report its next quarterly earnings report on Monday, January 1st.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that AMN Healthcare Services will report full year earnings of $10.13 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $9.66 to $10.40. For the next year, analysts anticipate that the company will post earnings of $7.88 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $7.67 to $8.15. Zacks’ EPS calculations are an average based on a survey of research firms that cover AMN Healthcare Services.

AMN Healthcare Services (NYSE:AMN – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 5th. The company reported $3.49 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $3.20 by $0.29. AMN Healthcare Services had a return on equity of 44.09% and a net margin of 8.67%. The company had revenue of $1.52 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.50 billion. During the same period last year, the firm posted $1.70 earnings per share. AMN Healthcare Services’s revenue was up 71.8% compared to the same quarter last year.

A number of equities analysts recently issued reports on the company. Benchmark boosted their price objective on AMN Healthcare Services from $125.00 to $140.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, February 18th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on AMN Healthcare Services in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group increased their price target on AMN Healthcare Services from $140.00 to $170.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, February 18th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat, AMN Healthcare Services currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $141.20.

NYSE:AMN opened at $85.07 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.78, a current ratio of 1.29 and a quick ratio of 1.39. AMN Healthcare Services has a 1 year low of $83.42 and a 1 year high of $129.12. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $100.69 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $105.97. The company has a market cap of $3.80 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.08, a PEG ratio of 7.57 and a beta of 0.36.

In other AMN Healthcare Services news, CEO Susan R. Salka sold 2,700 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $105.26, for a total transaction of $284,202.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, CFO Jeffrey R. Knudson acquired 5,360 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 11th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $93.30 per share, with a total value of $500,088.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 0.80% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Renaissance Technologies LLC raised its holdings in AMN Healthcare Services by 1,181.5% in the first quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 540,800 shares of the company’s stock worth $56,422,000 after purchasing an additional 498,600 shares during the period. Norges Bank bought a new position in shares of AMN Healthcare Services in the 4th quarter valued at about $58,469,000. Millennium Management LLC grew its position in shares of AMN Healthcare Services by 146.1% in the 3rd quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 723,585 shares of the company’s stock valued at $83,031,000 after acquiring an additional 429,601 shares during the period. Scout Investments Inc. grew its position in shares of AMN Healthcare Services by 241.7% in the 4th quarter. Scout Investments Inc. now owns 542,690 shares of the company’s stock valued at $66,387,000 after acquiring an additional 383,847 shares during the period. Finally, Invesco Ltd. lifted its stake in shares of AMN Healthcare Services by 113.9% during the 3rd quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 659,456 shares of the company’s stock worth $75,673,000 after buying an additional 351,084 shares during the last quarter. 94.70% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

AMN Healthcare Services, Inc provides healthcare workforce solutions and staffing services to hospitals and healthcare facilities in the United States. It operates through three segments: Nurse and Allied Solutions, Physician and Leadership Solutions, and Technology and Workforce Solutions. The Nurse and Allied Solutions segment offers travel nurse staffing, rapid response nurse staffing and labor disruption, allied staffing, local staffing, and revenue cycle solutions.

