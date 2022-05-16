Zacks: Analysts Expect Antero Resources Co. (NYSE:AR) Will Post Quarterly Sales of $1.80 Billion

Brokerages forecast that Antero Resources Co. (NYSE:AR – Get Rating) will report sales of $1.80 billion for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Four analysts have made estimates for Antero Resources’ earnings, with the highest sales estimate coming in at $1.92 billion and the lowest estimate coming in at $1.61 billion. Antero Resources reported sales of $489.37 million during the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year-over-year growth rate of 267.8%. The company is expected to announce its next earnings results on Monday, January 1st.

On average, analysts expect that Antero Resources will report full year sales of $6.89 billion for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $6.19 billion to $7.61 billion. For the next year, analysts expect that the business will post sales of $7.10 billion, with estimates ranging from $6.35 billion to $7.87 billion. Zacks’ sales calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that that provide coverage for Antero Resources.

Antero Resources (NYSE:AR – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 27th. The oil and natural gas company reported $1.15 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.01 by $0.14. Antero Resources had a positive return on equity of 10.73% and a negative net margin of 7.80%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.61 earnings per share.

A number of research firms recently commented on AR. Benchmark upped their price objective on Antero Resources from $37.00 to $50.00 in a research report on Monday, April 11th. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on Antero Resources from $25.00 to $39.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, April 22nd. Raymond James upped their price target on Antero Resources from $38.00 to $52.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Monday, April 25th. StockNews.com started coverage on Antero Resources in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company set a $38.00 price target on Antero Resources in a research report on Wednesday, April 13th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eight have given a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $34.81.

Antero Resources stock opened at $32.28 on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 0.28, a quick ratio of 0.28 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34. Antero Resources has a one year low of $10.91 and a one year high of $39.24. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $31.55 and a 200 day moving average of $23.65.

In related news, insider Sheri Pearce sold 7,352 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $34.63, for a total transaction of $254,599.76. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 80,858 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,800,112.54. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, Director Robert J. Clark sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $30.00, for a total value of $300,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 37,352 shares of company stock valued at $1,154,600 in the last quarter. 9.73% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in AR. PointState Capital LP bought a new position in Antero Resources during the first quarter valued at approximately $126,793,000. Long Focus Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Antero Resources in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $33,250,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC lifted its stake in shares of Antero Resources by 266.7% in the 1st quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 2,450,300 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock valued at $74,808,000 after purchasing an additional 1,782,100 shares during the last quarter. Marshall Wace LLP lifted its stake in shares of Antero Resources by 3,622.4% in the 4th quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 1,581,695 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock valued at $27,682,000 after purchasing an additional 1,539,204 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Advisory Research Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Antero Resources in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $25,751,000. 76.27% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About Antero Resources

Antero Resources Corporation, an independent oil and natural gas company, acquires, explores for, develops, and produces natural gas, natural gas liquids, and oil properties in the United States. As of December 31, 2021, it had approximately 502,000 net acres in the Appalachian Basin; and 174,000 net acres in the Upper Devonian Shale.

