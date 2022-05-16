Zacks: Analysts Expect AudioEye, Inc. (NASDAQ:AEYE) Will Announce Earnings of -$0.33 Per Share

Wall Street analysts forecast that AudioEye, Inc. (NASDAQ:AEYE – Get Rating) will announce earnings of ($0.33) per share for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Two analysts have issued estimates for AudioEye’s earnings. The highest EPS estimate is ($0.32) and the lowest is ($0.33). AudioEye reported earnings of ($0.17) per share during the same quarter last year, which indicates a negative year-over-year growth rate of 94.1%. The firm is scheduled to report its next quarterly earnings results on Monday, January 1st.

On average, analysts expect that AudioEye will report full year earnings of ($1.32) per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($1.39) to ($1.24). For the next financial year, analysts expect that the business will post earnings of ($1.10) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($1.21) to ($0.99). Zacks Investment Research’s EPS calculations are a mean average based on a survey of research firms that follow AudioEye.

Get AudioEye alerts:

AudioEye (NASDAQ:AEYE – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, May 5th. The company reported ($0.32) EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.43) by $0.11. AudioEye had a negative net margin of 58.75% and a negative return on equity of 73.71%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted ($0.27) EPS.

Several brokerages recently weighed in on AEYE. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of AudioEye from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 16th. HC Wainwright reduced their price target on shares of AudioEye from $17.00 to $10.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, January 20th. Finally, B. Riley dropped their target price on shares of AudioEye from $10.50 to $9.00 in a report on Friday, May 6th.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Wells Fargo & Company MN lifted its position in shares of AudioEye by 23,684.2% during the 4th quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 9,038 shares of the company’s stock valued at $63,000 after buying an additional 9,000 shares in the last quarter. National Asset Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of AudioEye in the fourth quarter worth approximately $78,000. Two Sigma Advisers LP purchased a new stake in shares of AudioEye in the third quarter worth $215,000. Susquehanna International Group LLP raised its position in shares of AudioEye by 6.1% during the 4th quarter. Susquehanna International Group LLP now owns 32,673 shares of the company’s stock valued at $229,000 after purchasing an additional 1,873 shares during the period. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in AudioEye by 5.7% in the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 51,983 shares of the company’s stock worth $364,000 after buying an additional 2,792 shares during the period. 31.41% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of AudioEye stock opened at $3.55 on Monday. The stock has a market cap of $40.73 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.65 and a beta of 2.17. AudioEye has a 1 year low of $3.45 and a 1 year high of $20.94. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $5.56 and its 200 day moving average is $6.51.

AudioEye Company Profile (Get Rating)

AudioEye, Inc provides patented, internet content publication, distribution software, and related services to Internet, print, broadcast, and other media to people regardless of their network connection, device, location, or disabilities in the United States. Its software and services enable conversion of digital content into accessible formats and allows for real time distribution to end users on any Internet connected device.

Further Reading

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on AudioEye (AEYE)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Want More Great Investing Ideas?

Receive News & Ratings for AudioEye Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for AudioEye and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.