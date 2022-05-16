Zacks: Analysts Expect Compass Diversified (NYSE:CODI) Will Post Quarterly Sales of $512.14 Million

Equities analysts expect Compass Diversified (NYSE:CODI – Get Rating) to announce sales of $512.14 million for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Four analysts have made estimates for Compass Diversified’s earnings. The lowest sales estimate is $503.05 million and the highest is $529.28 million. Compass Diversified posted sales of $487.44 million in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year over year growth rate of 5.1%. The company is expected to issue its next quarterly earnings report on Monday, January 1st.

On average, analysts expect that Compass Diversified will report full-year sales of $2.10 billion for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $2.06 billion to $2.13 billion. For the next year, analysts expect that the company will post sales of $2.28 billion, with estimates ranging from $2.21 billion to $2.39 billion. Zacks’ sales averages are an average based on a survey of research firms that cover Compass Diversified.

Compass Diversified (NYSE:CODI – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, February 24th. The financial services provider reported $0.25 EPS for the quarter. The company had revenue of $536.60 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $508.83 million. Compass Diversified had a return on equity of 18.27% and a net margin of 5.90%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 27.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.36 earnings per share.

A number of research firms have issued reports on CODI. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Compass Diversified in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. TheStreet cut Compass Diversified from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 23rd. Zacks Investment Research raised Compass Diversified from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 11th. Finally, B. Riley began coverage on Compass Diversified in a research report on Friday, April 8th. They set a “buy” rating and a $33.00 price objective on the stock. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $33.00.

In other Compass Diversified news, insider Patrick A. Maciariello bought 6,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 28th. The shares were bought at an average price of $23.29 per share, with a total value of $139,740.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. 2.50% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. American Century Companies Inc. boosted its holdings in Compass Diversified by 14.3% during the 1st quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 5,925,283 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $140,844,000 after acquiring an additional 742,250 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its holdings in Compass Diversified by 0.7% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 3,999,466 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $95,067,000 after acquiring an additional 28,333 shares during the period. Schroder Investment Management Group boosted its holdings in Compass Diversified by 16.0% during the 4th quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group now owns 1,663,848 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $50,880,000 after acquiring an additional 229,951 shares during the period. William Blair Investment Management LLC boosted its holdings in Compass Diversified by 19.5% during the 1st quarter. William Blair Investment Management LLC now owns 1,616,324 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $38,420,000 after acquiring an additional 263,521 shares during the period. Finally, Royce & Associates LP boosted its holdings in Compass Diversified by 35.2% during the 1st quarter. Royce & Associates LP now owns 1,299,569 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $30,891,000 after acquiring an additional 338,330 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 38.53% of the company’s stock.

CODI opened at $22.72 on Monday. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $22.98 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $26.35. The company has a current ratio of 3.00, a quick ratio of 1.52 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.31. The company has a market cap of $1.59 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 34.95, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.47 and a beta of 1.79. Compass Diversified has a 12-month low of $20.30 and a 12-month high of $33.31.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, April 28th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, April 21st were given a dividend of $0.25 per share. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, April 20th. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.40%. Compass Diversified’s payout ratio is currently 153.85%.

Compass Diversified is a private equity firm specializing in add on acquisitions, buyouts, industry consolidation, recapitalization, late stage and middle market investments. It seeks to invest in niche industrial or branded consumer companies, manufacturing, distribution, consumer products, business services sector, safety & security, electronic components, food, foodservice.

