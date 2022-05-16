Zacks: Analysts Expect Editas Medicine, Inc. (NASDAQ:EDIT) Will Announce Earnings of -$0.84 Per Share

Brokerages predict that Editas Medicine, Inc. (NASDAQ:EDITGet Rating) will post earnings of ($0.84) per share for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Five analysts have issued estimates for Editas Medicine’s earnings. The lowest EPS estimate is ($0.93) and the highest is ($0.72). Editas Medicine posted earnings of ($0.81) per share in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a negative year-over-year growth rate of 3.7%. The business is expected to issue its next quarterly earnings report on Monday, January 1st.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Editas Medicine will report full-year earnings of ($3.41) per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($3.83) to ($2.85). For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the company will post earnings of ($3.38) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($3.85) to ($2.90). Zacks Investment Research’s EPS calculations are an average based on a survey of analysts that that provide coverage for Editas Medicine.

Editas Medicine (NASDAQ:EDITGet Rating) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, May 4th. The company reported ($0.74) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.81) by $0.07. Editas Medicine had a negative net margin of 721.60% and a negative return on equity of 32.88%. The company had revenue of $6.80 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.85 million. During the same quarter last year, the company posted ($0.86) earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 4.6% on a year-over-year basis.

Several research firms have weighed in on EDIT. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Editas Medicine in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “sell” rating on the stock. SVB Leerink decreased their price objective on shares of Editas Medicine from $41.00 to $27.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, February 25th. Robert W. Baird decreased their price objective on shares of Editas Medicine from $44.00 to $33.00 in a research report on Monday, April 18th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Editas Medicine from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $20.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Thursday, February 3rd. Finally, Oppenheimer decreased their price objective on shares of Editas Medicine from $55.00 to $28.00 in a research report on Thursday, May 5th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Editas Medicine currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $34.40.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. CKW Financial Group purchased a new position in shares of Editas Medicine during the 3rd quarter worth about $28,000. Covestor Ltd boosted its stake in shares of Editas Medicine by 9,693.3% during the 1st quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 1,469 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 1,454 shares during the period. CWM LLC purchased a new position in shares of Editas Medicine during the 4th quarter worth about $30,000. Ahrens Investment Partners LLC bought a new stake in Editas Medicine during the 4th quarter valued at about $32,000. Finally, C M Bidwell & Associates Ltd. bought a new stake in Editas Medicine during the 4th quarter valued at about $38,000. 75.48% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

EDIT opened at $11.87 on Monday. Editas Medicine has a 1-year low of $9.71 and a 1-year high of $73.03. The company has a market capitalization of $814.77 million, a PE ratio of -4.35 and a beta of 2.06. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $16.25 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $22.49.

Editas Medicine, Inc, a clinical stage genome editing company, focuses on developing transformative genomic medicines to treat a range of serious diseases. It develops a proprietary gene editing platform based on CRISPR technology. The company develops EDIT-101, which is in Phase 1/2 clinical trial for Leber Congenital Amaurosis 10 that leads to inherited childhood blindness.

