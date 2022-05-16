Zacks: Analysts Expect Leslie’s, Inc. (NASDAQ:LESL) to Announce $0.80 EPS

Analysts expect that Leslie’s, Inc. (NASDAQ:LESL – Get Rating) will report earnings of $0.80 per share for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Six analysts have made estimates for Leslie’s’ earnings, with the highest EPS estimate coming in at $0.84 and the lowest estimate coming in at $0.72. Leslie’s reported earnings per share of $0.64 in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year over year growth rate of 25%. The company is expected to report its next earnings report on Monday, January 1st.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Leslie’s will report full year earnings of $1.07 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.02 to $1.10. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the company will report earnings of $1.20 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.16 to $1.24. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share calculations are a mean average based on a survey of analysts that cover Leslie’s.

Leslie’s (NASDAQ:LESL – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 5th. The company reported ($0.01) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.02) by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $228.07 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $211.32 million. Leslie’s’s quarterly revenue was up 18.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted ($0.02) EPS.

A number of analysts recently issued reports on LESL shares. The Goldman Sachs Group raised shares of Leslie’s from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price target for the stock from $26.00 to $27.00 in a report on Monday, April 4th. Robert W. Baird lowered their price target on shares of Leslie’s from $28.00 to $25.00 in a research report on Friday, May 6th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Leslie’s from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $19.00 target price for the company in a report on Friday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Leslie’s has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $29.73.

In other Leslie’s news, insider Moyo Labode sold 4,696 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $17.48, for a total transaction of $82,086.08. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 11,554 shares in the company, valued at approximately $201,963.92. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Company insiders own 3.60% of the company’s stock.

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC acquired a new position in shares of Leslie’s in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $101,417,000. William Blair Investment Management LLC raised its holdings in Leslie’s by 42.3% in the 4th quarter. William Blair Investment Management LLC now owns 10,975,142 shares of the company’s stock valued at $259,672,000 after acquiring an additional 3,262,915 shares during the last quarter. Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Leslie’s by 34.2% during the 4th quarter. Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC now owns 9,652,149 shares of the company’s stock worth $228,370,000 after purchasing an additional 2,458,478 shares during the period. Champlain Investment Partners LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Leslie’s by 27.9% during the fourth quarter. Champlain Investment Partners LLC now owns 10,511,925 shares of the company’s stock worth $248,712,000 after purchasing an additional 2,293,275 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Norges Bank purchased a new stake in shares of Leslie’s in the fourth quarter valued at $32,284,000.

Shares of LESL stock opened at $18.97 on Friday. Leslie’s has a 1-year low of $16.40 and a 1-year high of $31.55. The company has a market cap of $3.47 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.35, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.81 and a beta of 0.55. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $20.08 and its 200 day moving average price is $21.00.

Leslie's, Inc operates as a direct-to-consumer pool and spa care brand in the United States. The company markets and sells pool and spa supplies and related products and services. It offers pool chemicals consisting of chlorine, sanitizers, water balancers, specialty chemicals, and algae control; pool covers, including winter, solar and safety covers, leaf nets, cover reels, and cover alternatives; pool equipment, which comprise pool cleaners, pool pumps, pool filters, pool heating, and lighting; and pools, such as above ground pools, soft side pools, above ground pools liners and equipment, ladders and rails, and diving boards.

