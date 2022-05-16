Zacks: Analysts Expect Matador Resources (NYSE:MTDR) to Announce $2.92 Earnings Per Share

Equities research analysts expect Matador Resources (NYSE:MTDR – Get Rating) to report $2.92 earnings per share for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Three analysts have provided estimates for Matador Resources’ earnings, with the highest EPS estimate coming in at $3.13 and the lowest estimate coming in at $2.53. Matador Resources reported earnings per share of $1.02 during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year over year growth rate of 186.3%. The company is expected to issue its next earnings report on Monday, January 1st.

On average, analysts expect that Matador Resources will report full year earnings of $10.53 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $9.63 to $11.07. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the business will post earnings of $9.15 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $7.70 to $10.76. Zacks’ EPS calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that follow Matador Resources.

Get Matador Resources alerts:

Matador Resources (NYSE:MTDR – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 26th. The energy company reported $2.32 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.92 by $0.40. Matador Resources had a net margin of 37.28% and a return on equity of 34.63%. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.71 earnings per share.

A number of brokerages have commented on MTDR. Stifel Nicolaus boosted their price target on shares of Matador Resources from $56.00 to $58.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 23rd. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price objective on shares of Matador Resources from $55.00 to $66.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, March 14th. Raymond James upped their price objective on shares of Matador Resources from $70.00 to $74.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, April 25th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Matador Resources from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $57.00 price objective on the stock. in a report on Thursday, March 31st. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada upped their price objective on shares of Matador Resources from $53.00 to $57.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 23rd. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $58.40.

Shares of MTDR stock opened at $48.39 on Monday. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.72 billion, a PE ratio of 7.89 and a beta of 3.83. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $52.99 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $46.17. The company has a current ratio of 1.00, a quick ratio of 0.97 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64. Matador Resources has a 12 month low of $24.76 and a 12 month high of $59.27.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 3rd. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, May 18th will be given a dividend of $0.05 per share. This represents a $0.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.41%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, May 17th. Matador Resources’s dividend payout ratio is presently 3.26%.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Private Ocean LLC bought a new position in shares of Matador Resources in the first quarter worth approximately $27,000. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC bought a new position in shares of Matador Resources in the first quarter worth approximately $31,000. Barrow Hanley Mewhinney & Strauss LLC bought a new position in shares of Matador Resources in the fourth quarter worth approximately $28,000. Benjamin Edwards Inc. boosted its stake in Matador Resources by 696.8% in the fourth quarter. Benjamin Edwards Inc. now owns 757 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $28,000 after buying an additional 662 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Van ECK Associates Corp purchased a new stake in Matador Resources in the first quarter worth approximately $67,000. Institutional investors own 87.77% of the company’s stock.

Matador Resources Company Profile (Get Rating)

Matador Resources Company, an independent energy company, engages in the exploration, development, production, and acquisition of oil and natural gas resources in the United States. It operates through two segments, Exploration and Production; and Midstream. The company primarily holds interests in the Wolfcamp and Bone Spring plays in the Delaware Basin in Southeast New Mexico and West Texas.

Featured Articles

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Matador Resources (MTDR)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Want More Great Investing Ideas?

Receive News & Ratings for Matador Resources Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Matador Resources and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.