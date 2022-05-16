Zacks: Analysts Expect RadNet, Inc. (NASDAQ:RDNT) Will Announce Quarterly Sales of $347.21 Million

Brokerages predict that RadNet, Inc. (NASDAQ:RDNT – Get Rating) will announce sales of $347.21 million for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Two analysts have issued estimates for RadNet’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $345.84 million to $348.58 million. RadNet reported sales of $333.92 million in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year over year growth rate of 4%. The business is scheduled to issue its next earnings results on Monday, January 1st.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that RadNet will report full-year sales of $1.38 billion for the current financial year. For the next fiscal year, analysts expect that the company will post sales of $1.45 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that cover RadNet.

RadNet (NASDAQ:RDNT – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Monday, May 9th. The medical research company reported ($0.15) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.01) by ($0.14). RadNet had a return on equity of 6.82% and a net margin of 1.36%. The firm had revenue of $341.80 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $333.46 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.04 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 8.4% on a year-over-year basis.

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on RDNT shares. Zacks Investment Research upgraded RadNet from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 4th. TheStreet cut RadNet from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 15th. Finally, StockNews.com started coverage on RadNet in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $38.00.

NASDAQ:RDNT opened at $17.87 on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.87, a current ratio of 0.76 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.76. The business’s 50 day moving average is $20.84 and its two-hundred day moving average is $25.17. RadNet has a 52 week low of $16.44 and a 52 week high of $38.84. The company has a market cap of $1.00 billion, a PE ratio of 54.15 and a beta of 1.72.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in RDNT. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of RadNet by 3.8% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 3,264,273 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $73,022,000 after buying an additional 118,940 shares during the period. Beck Mack & Oliver LLC boosted its position in shares of RadNet by 20.8% in the fourth quarter. Beck Mack & Oliver LLC now owns 2,535,205 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $76,335,000 after buying an additional 435,717 shares during the period. Edmond DE Rothschild Holding S.A. boosted its position in shares of RadNet by 58.1% in the first quarter. Edmond DE Rothschild Holding S.A. now owns 1,695,630 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $37,931,000 after buying an additional 622,960 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its position in shares of RadNet by 0.6% in the third quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,512,886 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $44,343,000 after buying an additional 8,958 shares during the period. Finally, Global Alpha Capital Management Ltd. boosted its position in shares of RadNet by 44.6% in the first quarter. Global Alpha Capital Management Ltd. now owns 1,393,482 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $31,172,000 after buying an additional 429,770 shares during the period. 64.14% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

RadNet, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides outpatient diagnostic imaging services in the United States. Its services include magnetic resonance imaging, computed tomography, positron emission tomography, nuclear medicine, mammography, ultrasound, diagnostic radiology, fluoroscopy, and other related procedures, as well as multi-modality imaging services.

