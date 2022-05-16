Zacks: Analysts Expect Seanergy Maritime Holdings Corp. (NASDAQ:SHIP) Will Announce Quarterly Sales of $30.19 Million

Equities analysts expect Seanergy Maritime Holdings Corp. (NASDAQ:SHIP – Get Rating) to announce $30.19 million in sales for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Two analysts have issued estimates for Seanergy Maritime’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $30.17 million to $30.20 million. Seanergy Maritime posted sales of $20.40 million in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year over year growth rate of 48%. The firm is expected to report its next quarterly earnings results on Monday, January 1st.

On average, analysts expect that Seanergy Maritime will report full year sales of $154.55 million for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $144.10 million to $164.99 million. For the next year, analysts anticipate that the firm will report sales of $157.37 million, with estimates ranging from $146.00 million to $168.73 million. Zacks’ sales averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that cover Seanergy Maritime.

Seanergy Maritime (NASDAQ:SHIP – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, March 10th. The shipping company reported $0.14 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.10 by $0.04. Seanergy Maritime had a return on equity of 22.76% and a net margin of 27.01%. The firm had revenue of $56.70 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $52.24 million. During the same period last year, the firm earned ($0.02) EPS.

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on the company. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Seanergy Maritime from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 23rd. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Seanergy Maritime in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Seanergy Maritime has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $1.75.

NASDAQ:SHIP opened at $1.10 on Monday. Seanergy Maritime has a 52 week low of $0.79 and a 52 week high of $1.62. The company has a quick ratio of 0.52, a current ratio of 0.54 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63. The stock has a market capitalization of $168.46 million, a PE ratio of 5.24 and a beta of 0.37. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $1.13 and its 200-day moving average price is $1.05.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, April 5th. Investors of record on Friday, March 25th were issued a $0.025 dividend. This represents a $0.10 annualized dividend and a yield of 9.09%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, March 24th. Seanergy Maritime’s payout ratio is 47.62%.

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of SHIP. Millennium Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Seanergy Maritime by 1,635.6% during the 3rd quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 5,375,460 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $7,794,000 after purchasing an additional 5,065,735 shares during the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC acquired a new position in shares of Seanergy Maritime during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $4,378,000. Amitell Capital Pte Ltd acquired a new position in shares of Seanergy Maritime during the 1st quarter worth approximately $1,938,000. Two Sigma Investments LP acquired a new position in shares of Seanergy Maritime during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $2,404,000. Finally, Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ raised its position in shares of Seanergy Maritime by 21,600.0% during the 3rd quarter. Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ now owns 1,356,250 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $1,967,000 after buying an additional 1,350,000 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 4.42% of the company’s stock.

Seanergy Maritime Holdings Corp., an international shipping company, engages in the seaborne transportation of dry bulk commodities primarily iron ore and coal worldwide. It operates a fleet of 17 Capesize vessels with an average age of 12.1 years and aggregate cargo carrying capacity of 3,011,083 deadweight.

