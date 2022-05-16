Zacks: Brokerages Anticipate Antero Resources Co. (NYSE:AR) Will Post Quarterly Sales of $1.80 Billion

Brokerages expect Antero Resources Co. (NYSE:AR – Get Rating) to post sales of $1.80 billion for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Four analysts have issued estimates for Antero Resources’ earnings. The lowest sales estimate is $1.61 billion and the highest is $1.92 billion. Antero Resources posted sales of $489.37 million in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year-over-year growth rate of 267.8%. The company is scheduled to issue its next earnings report on Monday, January 1st.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Antero Resources will report full-year sales of $6.89 billion for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $6.19 billion to $7.61 billion. For the next fiscal year, analysts expect that the firm will post sales of $7.10 billion, with estimates ranging from $6.35 billion to $7.87 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are an average based on a survey of analysts that cover Antero Resources.

Get Antero Resources alerts:

Antero Resources (NYSE:AR – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 27th. The oil and natural gas company reported $1.15 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.01 by $0.14. Antero Resources had a negative net margin of 7.80% and a positive return on equity of 10.73%. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.61 earnings per share.

A number of equities analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group raised shares of Antero Resources from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price target for the stock from $21.00 to $24.00 in a research report on Friday, January 21st. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Antero Resources in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on shares of Antero Resources from $25.00 to $39.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, April 22nd. Truist Financial boosted their price objective on shares of Antero Resources from $24.00 to $40.00 in a research report on Thursday, April 21st. Finally, Mizuho boosted their price objective on shares of Antero Resources from $28.00 to $56.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, April 8th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eight have assigned a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Antero Resources currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $34.81.

In other Antero Resources news, insider Sheri Pearce sold 7,352 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $34.63, for a total transaction of $254,599.76. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 80,858 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,800,112.54. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Robert J. Clark sold 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, March 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $30.00, for a total value of $300,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 37,352 shares of company stock valued at $1,154,600. 9.73% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its stake in Antero Resources by 2.0% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 26,732,940 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock worth $816,157,000 after acquiring an additional 513,300 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in Antero Resources by 0.4% during the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 22,925,205 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock worth $401,189,000 after acquiring an additional 94,788 shares in the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its stake in Antero Resources by 7.3% during the third quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 12,237,500 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock worth $230,186,000 after acquiring an additional 831,519 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its stake in Antero Resources by 1.9% during the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 5,148,331 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock worth $90,095,000 after acquiring an additional 94,814 shares in the last quarter. Finally, PointState Capital LP acquired a new position in shares of Antero Resources in the first quarter valued at approximately $126,793,000. 76.27% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

AR opened at $32.28 on Monday. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $31.55 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $23.65. The company has a quick ratio of 0.28, a current ratio of 0.28 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34. Antero Resources has a 52 week low of $10.91 and a 52 week high of $39.24.

About Antero Resources (Get Rating)

Antero Resources Corporation, an independent oil and natural gas company, acquires, explores for, develops, and produces natural gas, natural gas liquids, and oil properties in the United States. As of December 31, 2021, it had approximately 502,000 net acres in the Appalachian Basin; and 174,000 net acres in the Upper Devonian Shale.

Further Reading

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Antero Resources (AR)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Want More Great Investing Ideas?

Receive News & Ratings for Antero Resources Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Antero Resources and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.