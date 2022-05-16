Zacks: Brokerages Anticipate Artivion, Inc. (NYSE:AORT) Will Announce Earnings of $0.09 Per Share

Equities analysts forecast that Artivion, Inc. (NYSE:AORT – Get Rating) will post earnings of $0.09 per share for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Two analysts have issued estimates for Artivion’s earnings. Artivion posted earnings of ($0.06) per share in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year-over-year growth rate of 250%. The company is scheduled to report its next earnings report on Monday, January 1st.

On average, analysts expect that Artivion will report full year earnings of ($0.05) per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.14) to $0.05. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the business will post earnings of $0.38 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.30 to $0.46. Zacks’ EPS calculations are a mean average based on a survey of research analysts that follow Artivion.

Get Artivion alerts:

Artivion (NYSE:AORT – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 5th. The company reported $0.03 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.12) by $0.15. Artivion had a negative net margin of 4.95% and a positive return on equity of 3.08%.

Several analysts have weighed in on AORT shares. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Artivion from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 23rd. TheStreet cut Artivion from a “c-” rating to a “d” rating in a research report on Friday, February 18th. Needham & Company LLC cut their target price on Artivion from $39.00 to $30.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, February 18th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus started coverage on Artivion in a research note on Thursday, March 3rd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $30.00 price objective on the stock.

NYSE AORT opened at $16.41 on Monday. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $20.55. The firm has a market cap of $659.71 million, a P/E ratio of -42.08 and a beta of 1.48. The company has a current ratio of 5.71, a quick ratio of 3.93 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.05. Artivion has a 12 month low of $15.44 and a 12 month high of $31.78.

About Artivion (Get Rating)

Artivion Inc manufactures, processes, and distributes medical devices and implantable human tissues worldwide. The company offers BioGlue, a polymer consisting of bovine blood protein and an agent for cross-linking proteins for cardiac, vascular, neurologic, and pulmonary procedures; cardiac preservation services; PhotoFix, a bovine pericardial patch; and E-vita Open Plus and E-vita Open Neo.

Further Reading

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Artivion (AORT)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Want More Great Investing Ideas?

Receive News & Ratings for Artivion Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Artivion and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.