Zacks: Brokerages Anticipate Bridgewater Bancshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:BWB) Will Post Quarterly Sales of $32.11 Million

Equities research analysts expect Bridgewater Bancshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:BWB – Get Rating) to announce $32.11 million in sales for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Two analysts have issued estimates for Bridgewater Bancshares’ earnings, with the highest sales estimate coming in at $32.50 million and the lowest estimate coming in at $31.71 million. Bridgewater Bancshares posted sales of $27.89 million during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year-over-year growth rate of 15.1%. The company is scheduled to report its next earnings report on Monday, January 1st.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Bridgewater Bancshares will report full year sales of $132.13 million for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $131.55 million to $132.70 million. For the next fiscal year, analysts expect that the company will report sales of $152.16 million, with estimates ranging from $150.20 million to $154.11 million. Zacks’ sales averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that follow Bridgewater Bancshares.

Bridgewater Bancshares (NASDAQ:BWB – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 28th. The company reported $0.39 earnings per share for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.39. Bridgewater Bancshares had a return on equity of 15.34% and a net margin of 33.29%.

A number of research analysts recently commented on the company. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Bridgewater Bancshares from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $18.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Tuesday, May 3rd. B. Riley lowered their price objective on Bridgewater Bancshares from $23.00 to $21.00 in a research note on Tuesday, April 12th.

In other Bridgewater Bancshares news, CEO Jerry J. Baack sold 4,166 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $17.46, for a total value of $72,738.36. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 12,498 shares of company stock valued at $214,466. 21.97% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its holdings in Bridgewater Bancshares by 1.8% during the first quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 56,610 shares of the company’s stock worth $945,000 after acquiring an additional 1,025 shares in the last quarter. EJF Capital LLC increased its position in Bridgewater Bancshares by 18.5% during the first quarter. EJF Capital LLC now owns 455,381 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,596,000 after buying an additional 70,964 shares during the last quarter. First Trust Advisors LP grew its position in shares of Bridgewater Bancshares by 9.8% in the first quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 14,298 shares of the company’s stock valued at $238,000 after purchasing an additional 1,273 shares during the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its position in shares of Bridgewater Bancshares by 10.3% in the first quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 399,704 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,667,000 after purchasing an additional 37,471 shares during the last quarter. Finally, MetLife Investment Management LLC grew its position in shares of Bridgewater Bancshares by 52.2% in the first quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 12,609 shares of the company’s stock valued at $210,000 after purchasing an additional 4,324 shares during the last quarter. 48.68% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of BWB opened at $15.65 on Monday. The company has a market cap of $441.44 million, a P/E ratio of 10.03 and a beta of 0.71. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $16.59 and a 200 day moving average price of $17.34. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43, a current ratio of 0.99 and a quick ratio of 0.99. Bridgewater Bancshares has a 12 month low of $15.53 and a 12 month high of $20.05.

Bridgewater Bancshares, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Bridgewater Bank that provides banking products and services to commercial real estate investors, small business entrepreneurs, and high net worth individuals in the United States. The company offers savings and money market accounts, demand deposits, time and brokered deposits, and interest and noninterest bearing transaction, as well as certificates of deposit.

