Zacks: Brokerages Anticipate Relay Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:RLAY) to Post -$0.63 Earnings Per Share

Wall Street analysts expect that Relay Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:RLAY – Get Rating) will announce ($0.63) earnings per share for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Zero analysts have issued estimates for Relay Therapeutics’ earnings. The highest EPS estimate is ($0.63) and the lowest is ($0.64). Relay Therapeutics reported earnings per share of ($2.10) during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year over year growth rate of 70%. The company is scheduled to issue its next quarterly earnings report on Monday, January 1st.

On average, analysts expect that Relay Therapeutics will report full-year earnings of ($2.30) per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($2.38) to ($2.22). For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the firm will report earnings of ($2.41) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($2.90) to ($1.56). Zacks Investment Research’s EPS averages are an average based on a survey of research analysts that cover Relay Therapeutics.

Relay Therapeutics (NASDAQ:RLAY – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, May 5th. The company reported ($0.61) EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.63) by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $0.42 million during the quarter. Relay Therapeutics had a negative net margin of 15,373.96% and a negative return on equity of 40.49%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted ($0.47) EPS.

A number of equities analysts recently commented on RLAY shares. Berenberg Bank started coverage on shares of Relay Therapeutics in a research note on Tuesday, February 1st. They set a “buy” rating and a $45.00 target price for the company. HC Wainwright lowered their target price on shares of Relay Therapeutics from $54.00 to $47.00 in a research note on Tuesday, May 10th. JMP Securities decreased their price objective on shares of Relay Therapeutics from $50.00 to $35.00 in a research note on Monday, May 9th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Relay Therapeutics from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 4th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Relay Therapeutics currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $43.43.

In related news, insider Donald A. Bergstrom sold 8,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $23.88, for a total transaction of $191,040.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, insider Donald A. Bergstrom sold 22,994 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $20.94, for a total value of $481,494.36. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 126,392 shares of company stock valued at $3,463,585 in the last 90 days. 4.43% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in RLAY. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System boosted its holdings in Relay Therapeutics by 2.1% in the 3rd quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System now owns 14,426 shares of the company’s stock valued at $455,000 after purchasing an additional 300 shares in the last quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. boosted its holdings in Relay Therapeutics by 1.1% in the 3rd quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 30,176 shares of the company’s stock valued at $952,000 after purchasing an additional 326 shares in the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada boosted its holdings in Relay Therapeutics by 10.3% in the 2nd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 4,153 shares of the company’s stock valued at $152,000 after purchasing an additional 388 shares in the last quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund boosted its holdings in Relay Therapeutics by 1.1% in the 4th quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 43,692 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,342,000 after purchasing an additional 492 shares in the last quarter. Finally, DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale boosted its holdings in Relay Therapeutics by 2.4% in the 4th quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale now owns 30,400 shares of the company’s stock valued at $918,000 after purchasing an additional 700 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of RLAY stock opened at $17.58 on Friday. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $26.73 and a 200 day moving average price of $27.29. The company has a market cap of $1.91 billion, a P/E ratio of -4.45 and a beta of 1.73. Relay Therapeutics has a 12 month low of $14.37 and a 12 month high of $38.60.

Relay Therapeutics, Inc operates as a clinical-stage precision medicines company. It engages in transforming the drug discovery process with an initial focus on enhancing small molecule therapeutic discovery in targeted oncology and genetic disease indications. The company's lead product candidates include RLY-4008, an oral small molecule inhibitor of fibroblast growth factor receptor 2 (FGFR2), which is in a first-in-human clinical trial for patients with advanced or metastatic FGFR2-altered solid tumors; RLY-2608, a lead mutant-PI3Ka inhibitor program that targets phosphoinostide 3 kinase alpha; and RLY-1971, an oral small molecule inhibitor of protein tyrosine phosphatase Src homology region 2 domain-containing phosphatase-2 that is in Phase 1 trial in patients with advanced solid tumors.

