Zacks: Brokerages Anticipate SomaLogic, Inc. (NASDAQ:SLGC) Will Post Earnings of -$0.16 Per Share

Wall Street analysts forecast that SomaLogic, Inc. (NASDAQ:SLGC – Get Rating) will post earnings of ($0.16) per share for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Two analysts have provided estimates for SomaLogic’s earnings. The highest EPS estimate is ($0.13) and the lowest is ($0.18). The company is scheduled to issue its next earnings results on Monday, January 1st.

On average, analysts expect that SomaLogic will report full-year earnings of ($0.69) per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.80) to ($0.51). For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the business will report earnings of ($0.67) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.80) to ($0.44). Zacks Investment Research’s EPS calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that follow SomaLogic.

SomaLogic (NASDAQ:SLGC – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, March 29th. The company reported ($0.13) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.12) by ($0.01).

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Stifel Nicolaus began coverage on shares of SomaLogic in a research report on Tuesday, February 1st. They issued a “buy” rating and a $12.00 target price on the stock. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of SomaLogic from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday. Finally, Canaccord Genuity Group dropped their price objective on shares of SomaLogic from $19.00 to $15.00 in a research note on Friday. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $16.00.

SomaLogic stock opened at $5.42 on Monday. SomaLogic has a 12-month low of $4.20 and a 12-month high of $14.72. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $7.10 and its two-hundred day moving average is $9.40.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in SLGC. Cinctive Capital Management LP raised its stake in shares of SomaLogic by 1.8% in the fourth quarter. Cinctive Capital Management LP now owns 154,758 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,801,000 after purchasing an additional 2,690 shares in the last quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. bought a new position in SomaLogic in the third quarter valued at about $37,000. Wolverine Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in SomaLogic in the fourth quarter valued at about $36,000. Samlyn Capital LLC lifted its stake in SomaLogic by 1.0% in the fourth quarter. Samlyn Capital LLC now owns 381,070 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,436,000 after buying an additional 3,815 shares during the period. Finally, Sargent Bickham Lagudis LLC acquired a new position in SomaLogic in the first quarter valued at about $34,000. 58.65% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

SomaLogic, Inc operates as a protein biomarker discovery and clinical diagnostics company in the United States. It develops slow off-rate modified aptamers (SOMAmers), which are modified nucleic acid-based protein binding reagents that are specific for their cognate protein; and offers proprietary SomaScan services, which provide multiplex protein detection and quantification of protein levels in complex biological samples.

