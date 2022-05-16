Zacks: Brokerages Anticipate Take-Two Interactive Software, Inc. (NASDAQ:TTWO) Will Announce Quarterly Sales of $872.87 Million

Equities research analysts predict that Take-Two Interactive Software, Inc. (NASDAQ:TTWO – Get Rating) will post sales of $872.87 million for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Nineteen analysts have issued estimates for Take-Two Interactive Software’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $807.34 million to $951.05 million. Take-Two Interactive Software posted sales of $784.53 million in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year-over-year growth rate of 11.3%. The business is expected to issue its next earnings results after the market closes on Monday, January 1st.

On average, analysts expect that Take-Two Interactive Software will report full year sales of $3.44 billion for the current year, with estimates ranging from $3.37 billion to $3.51 billion. For the next fiscal year, analysts expect that the company will post sales of $4.06 billion, with estimates ranging from $3.70 billion to $6.49 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of research analysts that cover Take-Two Interactive Software.

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on TTWO shares. Bank of America started coverage on shares of Take-Two Interactive Software in a research note on Wednesday, April 6th. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. Exane BNP Paribas raised shares of Take-Two Interactive Software from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and dropped their target price for the stock from $215.00 to $180.00 in a research report on Wednesday, January 19th. Sanford C. Bernstein started coverage on shares of Take-Two Interactive Software in a research report on Friday, April 22nd. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $173.00 target price on the stock. MKM Partners raised shares of Take-Two Interactive Software from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $200.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Friday, March 4th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their target price on shares of Take-Two Interactive Software from $225.00 to $215.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, February 9th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Take-Two Interactive Software has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $195.50.

In other Take-Two Interactive Software news, President Karl Slatoff sold 152,373 shares of Take-Two Interactive Software stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, April 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $138.64, for a total value of $21,124,992.72. Following the completion of the sale, the president now directly owns 437,067 shares in the company, valued at $60,594,968.88. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink . 0.90% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Take-Two Interactive Software by 1.0% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 12,458,920 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,915,435,000 after buying an additional 118,028 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Take-Two Interactive Software by 2.8% in the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 10,527,202 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,870,892,000 after buying an additional 284,978 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp lifted its stake in shares of Take-Two Interactive Software by 1.7% in the fourth quarter. State Street Corp now owns 5,594,611 shares of the company’s stock worth $994,274,000 after buying an additional 95,435 shares during the last quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. lifted its stake in shares of Take-Two Interactive Software by 18.0% in the fourth quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 4,722,683 shares of the company’s stock worth $839,315,000 after buying an additional 720,712 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC increased its position in Take-Two Interactive Software by 1.9% during the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 2,240,885 shares of the company’s stock worth $397,335,000 after acquiring an additional 41,947 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 88.08% of the company’s stock.

Shares of TTWO opened at $109.93 on Monday. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $138.32 and its 200-day moving average is $158.11. The stock has a market capitalization of $12.69 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.37, a P/E/G ratio of 1.98 and a beta of 0.77. Take-Two Interactive Software has a 12-month low of $101.85 and a 12-month high of $195.82.

Take-Two Interactive Software, Inc develops, publishes, and markets interactive entertainment solutions for consumers worldwide. The company offers its products under the Rockstar Games, 2K, Private Division, Social Point, and Playdots labels. It develops and publishes action/adventure products under the Grand Theft Auto, Max Payne, Midnight Club, and Red Dead Redemption names; and offers episodes and content.

