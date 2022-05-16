Zacks: Brokerages Anticipate Zynga Inc. (NASDAQ:ZNGA) Will Announce Earnings of $0.09 Per Share

Brokerages expect Zynga Inc. (NASDAQ:ZNGA – Get Rating) to announce $0.09 earnings per share (EPS) for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Five analysts have provided estimates for Zynga’s earnings, with the lowest EPS estimate coming in at $0.07 and the highest estimate coming in at $0.12. Zynga reported earnings of $0.05 per share in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year-over-year growth rate of 80%. The business is expected to issue its next earnings results on Monday, January 1st.

On average, analysts expect that Zynga will report full year earnings of $0.38 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.29 to $0.48. For the next year, analysts anticipate that the firm will post earnings of $0.48 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.37 to $0.55. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS calculations are an average based on a survey of analysts that follow Zynga.

Zynga (NASDAQ:ZNGA – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, February 9th. The company reported ($0.03) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.04 by ($0.07). The business had revenue of $695.40 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $719.60 million. Zynga had a positive return on equity of 0.72% and a negative net margin of 3.76%.

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on ZNGA. Barclays downgraded Zynga from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 10th. MKM Partners lowered Zynga from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their price target for the stock from $10.50 to $9.86 in a report on Friday, March 4th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Zynga in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. UBS Group cut their target price on shares of Zynga from $13.50 to $10.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, March 15th. Finally, BTIG Research downgraded shares of Zynga from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 19th. Twelve analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $10.48.

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC boosted its position in shares of Zynga by 11.2% in the 4th quarter. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC now owns 104,529 shares of the company’s stock worth $669,000 after purchasing an additional 10,488 shares during the last quarter. Brown Advisory Inc. increased its stake in shares of Zynga by 3.8% in the 4th quarter. Brown Advisory Inc. now owns 26,885,858 shares of the company’s stock valued at $172,069,000 after acquiring an additional 989,291 shares during the last quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Zynga in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $158,000. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in Zynga by 89.7% during the 4th quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC now owns 502,309 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,215,000 after acquiring an additional 237,524 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL boosted its stake in Zynga by 65.4% during the 4th quarter. Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL now owns 80,700 shares of the company’s stock worth $516,000 after acquiring an additional 31,900 shares during the last quarter. 77.40% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of ZNGA stock traded up $0.17 during trading on Friday, reaching $7.91. The company had a trading volume of 36,877,565 shares, compared to its average volume of 28,044,688. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $8.78 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $8.05. Zynga has a one year low of $5.57 and a one year high of $11.25. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53, a current ratio of 1.12 and a quick ratio of 1.05. The company has a market capitalization of $8.96 billion, a PE ratio of -79.10 and a beta of 0.03.

Zynga Inc develops, markets, and operates social game services in the United States and internationally. The company provides social games as live services played on mobile platforms, such as Apple iOS and Google's Android operating systems; social networking platforms, such as Facebook and Snapchat; and personal computers consoles, such as Nintendo's Switch game console, and other platforms and consoles.

