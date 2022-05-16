Zacks: Brokerages Expect American Equity Investment Life Holding (NYSE:AEL) to Announce $0.97 EPS

Wall Street brokerages expect that American Equity Investment Life Holding (NYSE:AEL – Get Rating) will post $0.97 earnings per share for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Four analysts have issued estimates for American Equity Investment Life’s earnings, with the lowest EPS estimate coming in at $0.73 and the highest estimate coming in at $1.07. American Equity Investment Life posted earnings of $0.98 per share in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a negative year over year growth rate of 1%. The business is scheduled to issue its next quarterly earnings report on Monday, January 1st.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that American Equity Investment Life will report full year earnings of $4.07 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $3.35 to $4.35. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the business will report earnings of $5.08 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $4.85 to $5.25. Zacks’ earnings per share averages are an average based on a survey of research analysts that cover American Equity Investment Life.

American Equity Investment Life (NYSE:AEL – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 4th. The financial services provider reported $0.92 EPS for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.92. American Equity Investment Life had a return on equity of 7.26% and a net margin of 26.35%. The company had revenue of $147.80 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $612.85 million. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.43 earnings per share. American Equity Investment Life’s revenue was down 84.6% on a year-over-year basis.

A number of equities analysts have commented on the stock. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on shares of American Equity Investment Life from $40.00 to $41.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 22nd. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of American Equity Investment Life from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $37.00 price target for the company in a research report on Tuesday, May 10th. StockNews.com raised American Equity Investment Life from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group started coverage on shares of American Equity Investment Life in a research note on Tuesday, January 25th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $42.00 price target for the company. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, American Equity Investment Life has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $42.18.

In other American Equity Investment Life news, Director Joyce Ann Chapman sold 3,856 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $38.26, for a total transaction of $147,530.56. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, EVP Ronald James Grensteiner sold 9,188 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, April 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $38.31, for a total value of $351,992.28. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 89,039 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,411,084.09. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 29,007 shares of company stock valued at $1,112,023. 1.90% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in American Equity Investment Life during the 4th quarter worth $27,000. Byrne Asset Management LLC lifted its position in shares of American Equity Investment Life by 95.9% during the 1st quarter. Byrne Asset Management LLC now owns 960 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $38,000 after acquiring an additional 470 shares during the period. Strs Ohio bought a new position in American Equity Investment Life in the fourth quarter valued at about $42,000. Covestor Ltd bought a new stake in shares of American Equity Investment Life in the 4th quarter valued at $61,000. Finally, Counterpoint Mutual Funds LLC acquired a new position in American Equity Investment Life during the first quarter worth $65,000. 95.15% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

American Equity Investment Life stock opened at $34.02 on Friday. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $38.42 and a 200-day moving average price of $38.39. American Equity Investment Life has a one year low of $27.12 and a one year high of $44.49. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.17 billion, a P/E ratio of 4.60 and a beta of 1.10. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11, a current ratio of 0.17 and a quick ratio of 0.20.

American Equity Investment Life Holding Company, through its subsidiaries, provides life insurance products in the United States. The company issues fixed index and rate annuities, as well as single premium immediate annuities. It markets its products through independent agents, including independent marketing organizations, broker/dealers, banks, and registered investment advisors.

