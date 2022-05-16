Zacks: Brokerages Expect Ares Management Co. (NYSE:ARES) Will Announce Quarterly Sales of $634.60 Million

Equities analysts expect Ares Management Co. (NYSE:ARES – Get Rating) to announce sales of $634.60 million for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Two analysts have made estimates for Ares Management’s earnings. The highest sales estimate is $649.90 million and the lowest is $619.30 million. Ares Management posted sales of $507.75 million during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year over year growth rate of 25%. The company is scheduled to report its next quarterly earnings results on Monday, January 1st.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Ares Management will report full year sales of $2.81 billion for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $2.69 billion to $2.95 billion. For the next year, analysts anticipate that the business will report sales of $3.35 billion, with estimates ranging from $3.16 billion to $3.56 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that that provide coverage for Ares Management.

Ares Management (NYSE:ARES – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 28th. The asset manager reported $0.65 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.67 by ($0.02). Ares Management had a net margin of 9.28% and a return on equity of 14.53%. The firm had revenue of $715.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $605.10 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.46 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 8.6% compared to the same quarter last year.

Several research firms have issued reports on ARES. StockNews.com began coverage on Ares Management in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “sell” rating on the stock. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Ares Management from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 29th. Royal Bank of Canada decreased their price target on shares of Ares Management from $95.00 to $90.00 in a research note on Monday, May 2nd. Morgan Stanley cut their price objective on shares of Ares Management from $93.00 to $90.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, April 20th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company decreased their price target on shares of Ares Management from $94.00 to $92.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, April 19th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Ares Management presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $94.56.

In related news, insider Ares Capital Management Ii Llc bought 3,000,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, April 1st. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $25.00 per share, with a total value of $75,000,000.00. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CEO Michael J. Arougheti sold 26,879 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $85.06, for a total value of $2,286,327.74. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 990,609 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $84,261,201.54. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 49.34% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Wellington Management Group LLP lifted its holdings in Ares Management by 10.1% in the third quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 16,801,355 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $1,240,444,000 after buying an additional 1,548,154 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its position in shares of Ares Management by 3.4% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 14,038,275 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $1,140,328,000 after acquiring an additional 458,646 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Ares Management by 0.7% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 6,191,021 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $502,895,000 after purchasing an additional 45,745 shares during the period. William Blair Investment Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Ares Management by 4.7% during the 3rd quarter. William Blair Investment Management LLC now owns 3,436,372 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $253,707,000 after purchasing an additional 153,518 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its stake in Ares Management by 1.2% during the third quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 2,304,426 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $170,136,000 after purchasing an additional 26,955 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 47.42% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:ARES opened at $68.53 on Monday. Ares Management has a 52-week low of $50.46 and a 52-week high of $90.08. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57, a quick ratio of 0.16 and a current ratio of 0.12. The company has a market capitalization of $19.87 billion, a P/E ratio of 33.59, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.81 and a beta of 1.06. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $74.95 and a 200 day simple moving average of $78.09.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 30th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, June 16th will be paid a dividend of $0.61 per share. This represents a $2.44 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.56%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, June 15th. Ares Management’s payout ratio is 119.61%.

Ares Management Corporation operates as an alternative asset manager in the United States, Europe, and Asia. The company's Tradable Credit Group segment manages various types of investment funds, such as commingled and separately managed accounts for institutional investors, and publicly traded vehicles and sub-advised funds for retail investors in the tradable and non-investment grade corporate credit markets.

