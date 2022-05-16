Zacks: Brokerages Expect Aviat Networks, Inc. (NASDAQ:AVNW) Will Post Quarterly Sales of $74.05 Million

Wall Street brokerages forecast that Aviat Networks, Inc. (NASDAQ:AVNW – Get Rating) will report $74.05 million in sales for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Four analysts have issued estimates for Aviat Networks’ earnings, with the highest sales estimate coming in at $75.00 million and the lowest estimate coming in at $73.00 million. Aviat Networks posted sales of $71.69 million during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year-over-year growth rate of 3.3%. The company is expected to report its next earnings results on Monday, January 1st.

On average, analysts expect that Aviat Networks will report full year sales of $299.61 million for the current year, with estimates ranging from $298.54 million to $300.60 million. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the company will post sales of $312.65 million, with estimates ranging from $308.00 million to $320.00 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that cover Aviat Networks.

Get Aviat Networks alerts:

Aviat Networks (NASDAQ:AVNW – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 4th. The communications equipment provider reported $0.67 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.56 by $0.11. The business had revenue of $74.52 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $71.33 million. Aviat Networks had a net margin of 6.55% and a return on equity of 15.65%. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.49 EPS.

Several analysts have commented on the stock. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Aviat Networks from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 11th. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Aviat Networks from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, May 5th. Finally, B. Riley raised their target price on shares of Aviat Networks from $50.50 to $55.00 in a report on Thursday, February 3rd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Aviat Networks has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $46.75.

In other news, CEO Pete A. Smith bought 2,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 24th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $25.85 per share, with a total value of $51,700.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. 3.70% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of Aviat Networks in the third quarter valued at $28,000. Covestor Ltd bought a new position in shares of Aviat Networks in the fourth quarter valued at $43,000. New Century Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Aviat Networks in the fourth quarter valued at $46,000. Citigroup Inc. grew its stake in shares of Aviat Networks by 43.1% in the third quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 1,514 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $50,000 after buying an additional 456 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada grew its stake in shares of Aviat Networks by 203.2% in the second quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 2,016 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $66,000 after buying an additional 1,351 shares in the last quarter. 57.47% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of AVNW stock opened at $29.00 on Monday. The company has a market capitalization of $323.84 million, a P/E ratio of 17.79 and a beta of 1.79. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $29.77 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $30.10. Aviat Networks has a 52 week low of $24.26 and a 52 week high of $42.81.

Aviat Networks Company Profile (Get Rating)

Aviat Networks, Inc provides wireless transport solutions worldwide. It offers a comprehensive suite of products and localized professional and support services enabling customers to simplify their networks and lives. The company's products and solutions include wireless transmission systems for microwave and millimeter wave networking applications.

See Also

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Aviat Networks (AVNW)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Want More Great Investing Ideas?

Receive News & Ratings for Aviat Networks Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Aviat Networks and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.