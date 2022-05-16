Zacks: Brokerages Expect Knight-Swift Transportation Holdings Inc. (NYSE:KNX) Will Announce Quarterly Sales of $1.79 Billion

Equities research analysts forecast that Knight-Swift Transportation Holdings Inc. (NYSE:KNX – Get Rating) will report $1.79 billion in sales for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Nine analysts have issued estimates for Knight-Swift Transportation’s earnings, with the lowest sales estimate coming in at $1.74 billion and the highest estimate coming in at $1.82 billion. Knight-Swift Transportation posted sales of $1.32 billion in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year over year growth rate of 35.6%. The company is expected to announce its next quarterly earnings results on Monday, January 1st.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Knight-Swift Transportation will report full-year sales of $7.24 billion for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $7.00 billion to $7.51 billion. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the business will post sales of $7.23 billion, with estimates ranging from $6.77 billion to $7.99 billion. Zacks’ sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of research firms that that provide coverage for Knight-Swift Transportation.

Knight-Swift Transportation (NYSE:KNX – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 20th. The transportation company reported $1.35 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.26 by $0.09. Knight-Swift Transportation had a net margin of 12.45% and a return on equity of 13.69%. The firm had revenue of $1.83 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.76 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.83 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 49.4% compared to the same quarter last year.

A number of research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price objective on shares of Knight-Swift Transportation from $54.00 to $52.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, April 8th. Wolfe Research reduced their price objective on shares of Knight-Swift Transportation from $55.00 to $48.00 and set an “underperform” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, April 5th. Susquehanna upgraded shares of Knight-Swift Transportation from a “neutral” rating to a “positive” rating and lifted their price objective for the company from $62.00 to $69.00 in a report on Friday, March 4th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Knight-Swift Transportation in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Finally, Cowen boosted their price target on shares of Knight-Swift Transportation from $54.00 to $55.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, April 21st. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating, thirteen have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Knight-Swift Transportation currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $64.11.

In related news, Director Michael Garnreiter sold 2,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $54.37, for a total transaction of $108,740.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 3.10% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in KNX. Steward Financial Group LLC purchased a new position in Knight-Swift Transportation in the 1st quarter worth approximately $26,000. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust grew its stake in Knight-Swift Transportation by 336.0% in the 4th quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 436 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $27,000 after buying an additional 336 shares in the last quarter. NuWave Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in Knight-Swift Transportation in the 4th quarter worth approximately $28,000. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Knight-Swift Transportation by 263.9% in the 1st quarter. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 655 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $33,000 after purchasing an additional 475 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Quent Capital LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Knight-Swift Transportation in the 4th quarter valued at $36,000. 86.20% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

KNX opened at $47.72 on Monday. Knight-Swift Transportation has a 1-year low of $44.22 and a 1-year high of $62.29. The company has a current ratio of 1.26, a quick ratio of 1.26 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22. The company has a market cap of $7.93 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.70, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.61 and a beta of 1.23. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $49.89 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $54.76.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, June 27th. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 10th will be given a $0.12 dividend. This represents a $0.48 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.01%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, June 9th. Knight-Swift Transportation’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 9.76%.

Knight-Swift Transportation Holdings Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides truckload transportation services in the United States, Mexico, and Canada. The company operates through four segments: Trucking, Logistics, Less-than-truckload (LTL), and Intermodal. Its trucking services include irregular route, dedicated, refrigerated, flatbed, expedited, dry van, drayage, and cross-border transportation of various products, goods, and materials.

