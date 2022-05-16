Zacks: Brokerages Expect Main Street Capital Co. (NYSE:MAIN) Will Announce Quarterly Sales of $81.34 Million

Equities analysts expect that Main Street Capital Co. (NYSE:MAIN – Get Rating) will post $81.34 million in sales for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Three analysts have made estimates for Main Street Capital’s earnings. The lowest sales estimate is $80.15 million and the highest is $82.63 million. Main Street Capital reported sales of $67.29 million in the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year over year growth rate of 20.9%. The company is scheduled to report its next quarterly earnings report on Monday, January 1st.

On average, analysts expect that Main Street Capital will report full-year sales of $333.51 million for the current year, with estimates ranging from $327.00 million to $337.96 million. For the next year, analysts forecast that the firm will post sales of $373.29 million, with estimates ranging from $355.28 million to $394.27 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of research firms that follow Main Street Capital.

Main Street Capital (NYSE:MAIN – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 5th. The financial services provider reported $0.73 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.70 by $0.03. Main Street Capital had a return on equity of 11.40% and a net margin of 110.79%. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.58 EPS.

Several equities analysts recently weighed in on MAIN shares. Zacks Investment Research raised Main Street Capital from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $43.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Wednesday, May 11th. TheStreet lowered Main Street Capital from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Friday, February 25th. Hovde Group initiated coverage on Main Street Capital in a research note on Monday, March 7th. They issued a “market perform” rating and a $44.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, StockNews.com initiated coverage on Main Street Capital in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $44.00.

Shares of NYSE MAIN opened at $37.82 on Monday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $41.18 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $42.98. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18, a current ratio of 0.06 and a quick ratio of 0.06. Main Street Capital has a one year low of $36.39 and a one year high of $47.13. The company has a market capitalization of $2.76 billion, a P/E ratio of 7.78, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.60 and a beta of 1.32.

The firm also recently declared a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 15th. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 2nd will be given a $0.215 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 1st. This represents a $2.58 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 6.82%. Main Street Capital’s payout ratio is 53.09%.

In other news, Director John Earl Jackson purchased 1,800 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, March 25th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $42.22 per share, with a total value of $75,996.00. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CEO Dwayne L. Hyzak sold 50,010 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $42.45, for a total transaction of $2,122,924.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 150,010 shares of company stock valued at $6,403,425. Company insiders own 4.56% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Northern Trust Corp grew its position in shares of Main Street Capital by 40.1% during the 1st quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 47,333 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $2,018,000 after acquiring an additional 13,542 shares during the period. SS&H Financial Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in Main Street Capital in the 1st quarter worth approximately $1,079,000. Merit Financial Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Main Street Capital during the 1st quarter valued at $274,000. Hamilton Point Investment Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Main Street Capital by 2.7% during the 1st quarter. Hamilton Point Investment Advisors LLC now owns 71,266 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $3,039,000 after buying an additional 1,904 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Meridian Wealth Management LLC raised its position in shares of Main Street Capital by 3.0% during the 1st quarter. Meridian Wealth Management LLC now owns 86,939 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $3,707,000 after buying an additional 2,543 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 17.21% of the company’s stock.

Main Street Capital Corporation is a private equity firm specializes in equity capital to lower middle market companies. The firm specializing in recapitalizations, management buyouts, refinancing, family estate planning, management buyouts, refinancing, industry consolidation, mature, later stage emerging growth.

