Zacks: Brokerages Expect MDxHealth SA (NASDAQ:MDXH) Will Post Earnings of -$0.55 Per Share

Analysts forecast that MDxHealth SA (NASDAQ:MDXH – Get Rating) will announce ($0.55) earnings per share (EPS) for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Two analysts have made estimates for MDxHealth’s earnings. The lowest EPS estimate is ($0.56) and the highest is ($0.53). The company is expected to issue its next earnings report on Monday, January 1st.

On average, analysts expect that MDxHealth will report full-year earnings of ($2.09) per share for the current fiscal year. For the next fiscal year, analysts expect that the company will post earnings of ($1.82) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($1.87) to ($1.77). Zacks’ earnings per share averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that that provide coverage for MDxHealth.

Several analysts recently weighed in on MDXH shares. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of MDxHealth from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 4th. BTIG Research reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $13.00 target price on shares of MDxHealth in a research report on Friday, April 29th.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Ghisallo Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of MDxHealth in the fourth quarter valued at about $190,000. Altium Capital Management LP bought a new stake in MDxHealth in the 4th quarter valued at $344,000. Perkins Capital Management Inc. bought a new stake in MDxHealth during the 4th quarter worth about $857,000. Finally, Bleichroeder LP bought a new stake in shares of MDxHealth in the 4th quarter valued at about $18,643,000. 18.16% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of MDXH opened at $7.96 on Monday. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $7.97. MDxHealth has a 12-month low of $6.76 and a 12-month high of $13.17.

MDxHealth SA operates as a molecular diagnostics company in Belgium, the Netherlands, Spain, Poland, Italy, the United States, rest of European Union, and internationally. The company develops and commercializes epigenetic and other molecular tests for cancer assessment and the personalized treatment of patients.

