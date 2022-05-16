Zacks: Brokerages Expect MDxHealth SA (NASDAQ:MDXH) Will Post Earnings of -$0.55 Per Share

Analysts forecast that MDxHealth SA (NASDAQ:MDXH – Get Rating) will announce ($0.55) earnings per share (EPS) for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Two analysts have made estimates for MDxHealth’s earnings. The lowest EPS estimate is ($0.56) and the highest is ($0.53). The company is expected to issue its next earnings report on Monday, January 1st.
On average, analysts expect that MDxHealth will report full-year earnings of ($2.09) per share for the current fiscal year. For the next fiscal year, analysts expect that the company will post earnings of ($1.82) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($1.87) to ($1.77). Zacks’ earnings per share averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that that provide coverage for MDxHealth.
Several analysts recently weighed in on MDXH shares. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of MDxHealth from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 4th. BTIG Research reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $13.00 target price on shares of MDxHealth in a research report on Friday, April 29th.
Shares of MDXH opened at $7.96 on Monday. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $7.97. MDxHealth has a 12-month low of $6.76 and a 12-month high of $13.17.
About MDxHealth (Get Rating)
MDxHealth SA operates as a molecular diagnostics company in Belgium, the Netherlands, Spain, Poland, Italy, the United States, rest of European Union, and internationally. The company develops and commercializes epigenetic and other molecular tests for cancer assessment and the personalized treatment of patients.
